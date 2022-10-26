This past Saturday, Oct. 22, the Winder Barrow High School mountain bike team, known as the MTB Doggs, wrapped up its regular season with the fourth race of the series at Fox Trails at Road Atlanta.
This season, the team has competed in races in Milledgeville, Allatoona, Jackson and Braselton.
Dulce Corral and Nolan Tuttle both qualified for the Peach State Championship Race in the JV2 category this coming weekend at Kingston Downs in Rome.
Corral finished this season 15th in the women’s JV2 category and Tuttle finished 23rd out of over 100 racers in the men’s JV2 category.
The Georgia Cycling Association also has an eighth grade series, which two Bear Creek Middle School students competed. Logan Benkoski finished the season 13th in points with a season high finish of 15th, which he did twice.
Rhett Norman finished 19th in points with a season high finish of 14th.
