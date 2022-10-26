MTB Doggs

Pictured (from left): Nolan Tuttle and Dulce Corral of the MTB Doggs.

 Submitted photo

This past Saturday, Oct. 22, the Winder Barrow High School mountain bike team, known as the MTB Doggs, wrapped up its regular season with the fourth race of the series at Fox Trails at Road Atlanta.

This season, the team has competed in races in Milledgeville, Allatoona, Jackson and Braselton. 

