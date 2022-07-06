Barrow County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Walton and Oconee Chambers of Commerce for a multi chamber fashion show Tuesday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fashion show and luncheon will showcase stores from all three counties.
After the show, attendees are encouraged to stay, network and shop at the pop up shops, featuring more than 10 stores from the surrounding area.
Presenting sponsors are Piedmont Athens Regional and Piedmont Walton.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For information, contact Christine Greeson at 770-867-9444 or christine@barrowchamber.com.
The fashion show will be held at the Engine Room, located at 691 S. Madison Ave. in Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.