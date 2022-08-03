Multiple identity thefts reported to WPD

A Winder woman recently reported receiving a phone call from Emanuel Women’s Facility, where her daughter is housed, stating that if she paid $250 by noon that day, her daughter could be released the following week. The caller advised he needed photos of her driver’s license and social security card in order to verify her identity, which she provided.

The woman said she began to feel something wasn’t right after she sent the information. She called a different number associated with Emanuel Women’s Facility and explained what happened and was advised to make a police report. The suspect hasn’t been identified.

