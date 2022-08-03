A Winder woman recently reported receiving a phone call from Emanuel Women’s Facility, where her daughter is housed, stating that if she paid $250 by noon that day, her daughter could be released the following week. The caller advised he needed photos of her driver’s license and social security card in order to verify her identity, which she provided.
The woman said she began to feel something wasn’t right after she sent the information. She called a different number associated with Emanuel Women’s Facility and explained what happened and was advised to make a police report. The suspect hasn’t been identified.
Another Winder resident reported he had been receiving several Verizon Wireless packages that were ordered in his name, but he didn’t order.
He had received a desktop phone, a brand-new iPhone 13 and an Apple Watch, none of which he authorized through Verizon.
He told police he went through all of his bank and credit card accounts and money hadn’t been withdrawn from any of his accounts that he could find. He later received a bill in the mail for the items ordered in his name.
He attempted to return the items to the Verizon store, but was told they couldn’t take the items back or provide any information regarding the purchases until a police report was filed.
Verizon later told him the person who ordered the items used his Federal ID number, which he said he hadn’t given anyone permission to use.
A third person reported to WPD July 22 that an unknown suspect used his social security number to open a personal loan for $5,000 on March 25 around 3 a.m.
He said in early April, he noticed $4,684 was added to his bank account and the same amount was subsequently withdrawn.
The only identifying documents used to secure the false loan in his name was his social security number, name and address.
Criminal charges have not been filed as the suspect in the case remains unknown.
The following are other incidents recently reported to Winder PD:
• Lost and found property July 27 at 39 E May Street, where a man reported a lost wallet.
• Hit and run July 27 at N Broad Street, where a vehicle accident occurred.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; speeding July 26 at 56 S Broad Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Brake light requirement; driving without a valid license July 26 at 7 E May Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Theft of lost or mislaid property; financial transaction card theft July 25 at 268 N Broad Street, where a woman’s wallet was reported stolen.
• Speeding; driving while license suspended or revoked July 26 at S Broad Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• All other offense July 26 at 259 Glen Avenue, where a woman reported a temporary protective order against her neighbor had been violated.
• Arrest warrant serviced July 25 at 555 Stan Evans, Jefferson.
• Arrest warrant services July 24 at 1140 Experiment Station Road, Watkinsville, where an inmate was picked up at Oconee County Jail.
• Driving while license suspended or revoked July 24 at Langford Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; no brake light July 24 at 6 W May Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant services July 23 at 198 E Wright Street, where suspicious activity was reported.
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft; financial transaction card theft; unauthorized use of financial transaction card; theft by taking July 22 at 83 Howard Circle, where a man reported his wallet was taken from his vehicle.
• Arrest warrant serviced; loitering and prowling July 23 at 220 W May Street, where a man was acting suspiciously.
• Damage to property July 22 at E Athens Avenue, where a hit and run was reported.
• Disorderly conduct July 21 at E May Street, where a man wanted out of Wyoming jumped onto a moving truck while cursing and yelling at the driver in an effort to fight him.
• Arrest warrant serviced July 21 at 193 Highland Drive, Winder, where a woman was reported to be passed out in the front seat of a car while holding a cigarette.
