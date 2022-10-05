Winder Police Department (WPD) recently responded to several reports involving suspicious activity of intoxicated individuals lying on the ground in public areas or unconscious while behind the wheel of a running vehicle.
On Sept. 22, a man was found lying on the cement behind a gas station near Holly Hill. Police found him "passed out" soiled in his own urine with several bottles of alcohol beside him. He was found to have an active warrant for a DUI and was subsequently arrested and charged with public drunkenness.
Also on Sept. 22, another man was found lying on a light post on the ground with his pants hanging below his waistline at W Athens St. and N Broad St. Officers with the WPD had already dealt with him earlier that day as he refused to leave McDonald's, where he was trespassed and sent on his way.
When officers arrived to his location, he complained about an injury to his arm he sustained from tripping on a curve.
He agreed to have a medic check him out, but when Barrow County EMS arrived on the scene he refused to go to the hospital and said he would walk there. When placed under arrest, the man resisted and put officers through a struggle getting him in handcuffs. He was charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers and public drunkenness.
A third male was reported Sept. 27 to be at a gas station on N Broad St., where he was in the driver’s seat slumped over the center console area, and it was unclear if he was breathing. When trying to wake him up, officers reported the man had vomited on himself and in the front passenger area of his vehicle. Once officers were able to wake him up, the man wouldn’t comply with their demands to step out of his vehicle. Officers tasered the man in order to get him out of the vehicle and onto the ground. He was later arrested and charged with the following: Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; DUI-drugs; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; possession and use of drug related objects; and removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the WPD:
• Financial transaction card fraud Sept. 19 at 603 Embassy Walk, where a woman was scammed by a woman working for American Home Association, who she contacted in response to a Facebook post referencing a home for a rent on Embassy Drive in Winder.
• Damage to property Sept. 21 at 21 E Athens St., where an unoccupied car parked in a parking lot was struck by another vehicle.
• No insurance Sept. 22 at N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant; public drunk Sept. 22 at 189 W Athens Street, where an intoxicated man was found lying on the cement behind a gas station and had urinated himself.
• Battery-Family Violence (FV); simple battery-FV; public drunk; disorderly conduct Sept. 22 at 187 Glenview Terrace, Winder, where a man physically assaulted two other men.
• Theft of loss of mislaid property; financial transaction card theft Sept. 22 at 125 E Midland Ave., where a woman who’s wallet was found and turned into police claimed several items missing from her wallet when she came to retrieve it, including a debit card, credit card and driver’s license.
• No insurance; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration Sept. 22 at 6 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer; public drunk Sept. 22 at N Broad St. and W Athens St., where a welfare check was called in on a man lying on the sidewalk complaining of injuries.
• Disorderly conduct Sept. 22 at 120 2nd St., where a man was yelling profanities and threatening to physically assault an elderly man.
• Refusal to leave premises when requested Sept. 23 at 216 N Broad St., where a man was discharged from the hospital, left and returned, refusing to leave and claiming he had no place to go.
• Arrest warrant serviced Sept. 23 at 272 N 5th Ave., where a victim of a hit and run was determined to have warrants out of Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking Sept. 23 at 272 N Fifth Ave., where a license plate was reported missing.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft of felony; theft by taking Sept. 23 at 220 W May St., where a man reported his sunglasses missing from his vehicle after dropping it off to be serviced.
• Identity fraud that does not involve intent to commit theft of appropriation by person Sept. 23 at 1962 Township Dr., where a man reported credit card companies sending him credit cards he didn’t apply for.
• Arrest warrant; possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; drugs to be kept in original container Sept. 24 at 208 Bellview St., where an arrest warrant was serviced.
• Arrest warrant Sept. 24 at 124 Second St., where an arrest warrant for contempt of court was serviced.
• Arrest warrant Sept. 24 at W Midland Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft of felony; criminal trespass; theft by taking articles from motor vehicle; theft by taking- motor vehicle parts or accessories Sept. 26 at 37 S Center St., where a vehicle was broken into and items missing, including tools and the car’s battery.
• Hit and run; failure to yield when enter/cross roadway Sept. 26 at E May St., where an accident with injuries occurred involving a red sedan that left the scene before police arrived.
• Recovered stolen property Sept. 26 at 215 N Broad St., where a man who had reported his vehicle stolen out of Gwinnett County said he forgot he let his friend borrow it.
• Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender Sept. 27 at 505 Shenandoah Lane, where a domestic dispute occurred.
• Abandoned vehicle Sept. 27 at Sims Road, where a white Chevrolet 1500 truck was partially on Sims Road and fully on Lakeshore Drive left unoccupied with no keys inside and the hazard lights left on and the driver’s side window rolled down, which the police towed after attempts to reach the owner were unsuccessful.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Sept. 27 at 328 Dreamland Court, where a man failed to abide by the commands of law enforcement and fled his residents after being told not to.
