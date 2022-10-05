Winder Police Department (WPD) recently responded to several reports involving suspicious activity of intoxicated individuals lying on the ground in public areas or unconscious while behind the wheel of a running vehicle.

On Sept. 22, a man was found lying on the cement behind a gas station near Holly Hill. Police found him "passed out" soiled in his own urine with several bottles of alcohol beside him. He was found to have an active warrant for a DUI and was subsequently arrested and charged with public drunkenness.

