Gardening is often described as an art and a science. And while this statement suggests a degree of nuance to gardening, it is also quite literally true. For instance, fall is by far the best time to plant trees, shrubs, and perennials in Georgia. Science. How to arrange them as you plant, however, is art absolutely. There are landscape design principles used to create an aesthetic garden space: color, form, and balance are a few. Those gifted with artistic talent use these by instinct. I lack that gift. And those instincts. My lowest grade in school was art. Truly.

Designing my backyard is a hobby, but it is a challenge; I think and plan and agonize, and after that I still rearrange most of if the following year. So, when I come across advice that makes using those design principles a little easier, I use it. But of course, just like in other forms of art there are many styles of gardens. My preferred garden style is a cottage garden aesthetic (please read as obnoxiously floral). So predictably, all of my favorite strategies are also justification planting more flowers. And I do plant a lot of flowers, but for different effects in the garden.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.