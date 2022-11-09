Gardening is often described as an art and a science. And while this statement suggests a degree of nuance to gardening, it is also quite literally true. For instance, fall is by far the best time to plant trees, shrubs, and perennials in Georgia. Science. How to arrange them as you plant, however, is art absolutely. There are landscape design principles used to create an aesthetic garden space: color, form, and balance are a few. Those gifted with artistic talent use these by instinct. I lack that gift. And those instincts. My lowest grade in school was art. Truly.
Designing my backyard is a hobby, but it is a challenge; I think and plan and agonize, and after that I still rearrange most of if the following year. So, when I come across advice that makes using those design principles a little easier, I use it. But of course, just like in other forms of art there are many styles of gardens. My preferred garden style is a cottage garden aesthetic (please read as obnoxiously floral). So predictably, all of my favorite strategies are also justification planting more flowers. And I do plant a lot of flowers, but for different effects in the garden.
Plant more flowers for color
This past year our 50 square foot iris bed bloomed in February. This meant we were able to enjoy the delicate blooms for almost a week before a hard frost decimated the flowers. That particular cultivar is probably not the best choice for us, but they are from my husband’s great-grandmother’s garden, so they are permanent residents. I love our hand-me-down flowers, but, I really want more than a week from such a significant portion of our backyard blooms. To achieve this and keep our pass-alongs, I’m using a design strategy suggested by David Culp in “The Layered Garden”. He recommends stretching the season of your favorite flowers by planting cultivars with different bloom times.
This method won’t do much for annuals which tend to bloom throughout a season, but this is great strategy for perennials and flowering shrubs. In the case of irises, there are multiple ornamental species and thousands (yes, thousands) of different cultivars. Some bloom early, but others may not bloom in our area until May. I am slowly mixing in new irises with mid and late bloom times, with the hope I’ll have something blooming in that particular section of the garden from February to May.
Blooms are the easiest way to work with color in a design. I’m being very choosy about the colors I’m selecting though. Extending the time span of peak bloom will add more color overall, but I want that color to belong to a broader color palette. The later blooming irises will be blooming at the same time as other spring flowers: euphorbia, peonies, foxglove. I know each individual bloom will bring me joy. But, I want the combination of spring pastels and new-leaf green to be breathtaking; for that moment in spring when more of my landscape will be blooming than at any other time in the year, for it to feel like I’ve stepped into a garden from one of my favorite childhood books: into the secret garden, or the outskirts of Avonlea, or the Shire. Having a longer bloom season will refine and further define that spring palette, and let me hold onto that particular moment in the garden year a little longer.
Color is the most obvious design contribution of flowers, but another strategy that piqued my interest creates unity in small gardens. Unity is most often achieved through repetition of plants and colors. I read a suggestion sometime over the last few years to, instead of repeating the same plant, repeat almost the same plant. By adding different cultivars of a plant with different heights but similar color, you can check that design principle of repetition off the list without, well, being too repetitive.
Creating a plant layout is similar to staging a class photo. Tall kids in the back, shorties in the front. Except in the garden you are planting at least three, if not more, of most things, so you have a lot of the same shorties and same tall kids. The effect would be the same as if all the tall kids wore blue and all the short kids wore pink. Not a bad color combination, but the lines would be very distinct; not an engaging design. Formal gardens utilize a lot of straight lines to grand effect, but my backyard is not Chateau.
Creating repetition at different heights gives you pockets of the same color, but in different planes. Instead of lines of color, you get groups of color as you repeat them through the garden bed. You can achieve repetition in other ways, but this one has its benefits.
In my backyard the perennial garden bed is a transition between a lawn to a woodland garden, so a casual design makes that transition less stark. I have tall daisies (3’-4’) and short daisies (<10”) and medium daisies scattered throughout the same perennial bed. Shasta daisies are another ornamental flower with a gazillion varieties (no, not gazillions actually, but you have a lot of options) so it is easy to find one in the height you want for a certain space.
This strategy works well for flowering shrubs as well as perennials. As yards have gotten smaller plant breeders have worked to make smaller plants to fit in them. Loropetalums (those purple things you see everywhere), butterfly bush, abelia, hydrangeas, azaleas, and crape myrtles all have a variety of heights and widths available. All of those have at least one, if not more 2’-3’ cultivars in addition to the standard sized versions and every size in between. I’ll put in a filler sentence to let you process the thought of small shrub crepe myrtles and butterfly bushes and to google that and admire for a moment.
Now that we’re all back from that short break, here is my last piece of design advice. This one is mine. I’m sure I’m not the only one to have used it, but I didn’t read it in a book or magazine, or hear about it on podcast. And I’ve told you design is not my talent, so feel free to take it or leave it.
… for texture, form, and structure
Broadleaf evergreens most often do the important work of providing year-round structure for the garden. Grasses and conifers are used to create contrast in texture, as well as add different shapes. There are really good reasons to put evergreen shrubs, conifers, and grasses in the garden. But I don’t. Usually. Well, I haven’t yet, but I might. Someday. Instead, I use plants that provide evergreen structure, or add variety in form and texture to my design that also provide floral interest. This strategy is all about using flowers for jobs that other plants are more traditionally selected for. So that you can plant even more flowers!
Design side-note - Yes, plants have body shape quizzes too, and just like for humans, all shapes are wanted and needed somewhere. In the garden it’s called form. Also, because this is not what would first pop into my mind, texture in plants often refers to leaf size, and the need for different leaf sizes in every design.
Compared to a thousand options for adding different iris cultivars this is a smaller group of plants, but they do exist and I add more to my list each year. Right now, spurge is my favorite. Expect an ‘Ode to Spurge’ soon. More specifically, Euphorbia ‘ascot rainbow’ holds my affection. It is evergreen, has sage and lime foliage, and clouds of chartreuse blooms the entire spring. I’ll save its other wonderful qualities for the ode, but there it is all winter looking good while my daisies and coneflower are huddled in a mass on the ground waiting for spring (no disrespect to those lovely flowers, that’s my winter form too). Likewise, Kniphofia looks like a grass, but has funky flowers that inspired its common name, red-hot poker. Yucca are spiky, so they add a different form to plantings. And also have showy flowers. I’m staying on theme.
I would love for my garden to be featured in a magazine someday; it probably won’t. Sometimes my backyard is exquisite, always it is homey, and frankly I frequently wonder if there really are two people with horticulture degrees living in the house it belongs to. But, the process of making my garden engaging to me – editing, tweaking, digging up whole chunks and beginning again, planting a spot for the first time – is incredibly rewarding. Especially when the new flowers bloom. So, I’ll keep looking for new strategies to push more moments in the garden year towards well-designed and indulgently floral. And planting more flowers. In the name of the art, of course.
