New body cameras for Winder PD

Officers with the Winder Police Department (WPD) received new body cameras last week.

The new WatchGuard V300 body cameras will provide higher resolution footage and an upgraded field of view, delivering more concise footage, regardless of an officer’s height, according to an Aug. 5 press release from the City of Winder.

