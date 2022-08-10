New body cameras for Winder PD

Officers with the Winder Police Department (WPD) received new body cameras last week.
The new WatchGuard V300 body cameras will provide higher resolution footage and an upgraded field of view, delivering more concise footage, regardless of an officer’s height, according to an Aug. 5 press release from the City of Winder.
WPD implemented the use of body cameras in 2015 to improve officer safety, evidence quality, reduce civilian complaints and agency liability.
Winder police chief Jim Fullington said these cameras are vital to the city’s standard of policing and provide "added protection for our officers and our citizens."
Based on the five-year agreement the city entered with Motorola Solutions, the provider of WatchGuard Video, the city will make five annual payments of $17,088 for the purchase of 26 cameras and the software needed to manage them for a total cost of $85,440.
