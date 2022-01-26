Due to the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, BCSS has developed and released a decision matrix to help guide future decisions on a school-by-school basis.
Items to note:
• In all cases, BCSS will conduct contact tracing, notify close contacts, and follow guidelines for standard/modified quarantine.
• Close contacts are individuals who are not wearing a face mask -or- are not fully vaccinated and are within 3 feet of a positive case.
• Individuals consistently wearing a face mask or fully vaccinated will not be considered a close contact at any distance.
• Modified Quarantine, as allowed by the Georgia Department of Public Health, is used in order to preserve in-person instruction for healthy students.
• A modified quarantine is only allowed for students who are identified as a close contact within the school setting. This does not apply to a household exposure. Those individuals will be required to follow standard quarantine procedures set forth by DPH.
• The school system’s decisions will be based upon guidance and data from collaborating public health agencies.
• Mitigation strategies will be implemented based on school level data.
• In order for a school to move back to the previous level, the percent of active cases must fall within the specific threshold for five (5) consecutive school days.
*Distance Learning may be considered at any point in which personnel limits the capacity to conduct in-person learning.
Level 1
0-1 percent school population with a positive case. Face masks strongly encouraged, required on buses per federal requirement
Student modified quarantine:
Option 1: Close contacts will remain at home for the duration of the quarantine period.
OR
Option 2: Close contact will continue to attend school and wear a
face mask, except when eating or drinking, for the duration of the
quarantine period, as long as the individual remains asymptomatic.
Level II
2.0% school population with a positive case. Face Masks strongly encouraged.
Implement Level 1 with the following modifications:
• Schools may modify normal operating procedures for lunchtime and class bell schedules, including eating in classrooms for breakfast and lunch after going through the line to select a meal.
• Defined traffic patterns in hallways and other locations.
• Schools will not hold school-wide or grade level assemblies.
• Changes in format of club meetings, grade level meetings, after school programs, etc. to accommodate smaller groups and/or increase physical distancing.
• Field trips will be limited.
Level III
2.1 - 3 percent school population with a positive case. Implement Level 1 and 2 with these additional mitigation measures:
• Visitors will be limited to essential meetings only.
• Face masks will be required indoors, following school plans for masks breaks.
• Utilize pods of students to limit movement and reduce interaction with others, where applicable.
• Recess and breaks in smaller groups, where applicable.
• Transition and movement of students in the buildings will be significantly reduced.
• Field trips will be limited or restricted.
Level IV
Above 3 percent school population. Distance learning may be considered based on individual school data.
SCHOOL PROTOCOL LEVEL
The protocol level for each school is listed below. This will be updated periodically and at least once a week. If a school reaches Level III, then parents will be contacted directly with guidance on how to proceed.
|SCHOOL
|LEVEL
Alternative Education Program
|Level I
|Apalachee High
|Level II
|Arts & Innovation Magnet
|Level II
Auburn Elementary
|Level I
|Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
|Level I
|Bear Creek Middle
|Level II
|Bethlehem Elementary
|Level II
|Bramlett Elementary
|Level I
|County Line Elementary
|Level I
|Haymon-Morris Middle
|Level I
|Holsenbeck Elementary
|Level I
|Kennedy Elementary
|Level II
|Russell Middle
|Level I
|Statham Elementary
|Level I
|Winder-Barrow High
|Level II
|Winder Elementary
|Level II
|Westside Middle
|Level I
|Yargo Elementary
|Level II
HEALTH PRECAUTION DETAILS
Each school will have a slightly different approach to implementing these precautions. Individual schools may provide additional information about steps they are taking for their students and staff. Please keep in mind, these may change due to state and local guidance or an increase in area COVID-19 cases. For further information on Covid-19 precautions being practiced at BCSS, visit www.barrow.k12.ga.us and click on "Covid 19 protocol levels" on the slideshow.
