A Divisive Concepts Complaint Resolution Process is on the table for public review and being considered by the school board.
Local school boards are required to adopt a complaint resolution policy to address complaints alleging violation of the Divisive Concepts legislation following the passage of HB1084 this legislative session, which was later signed into law by Gov. Kemp
The language of the proposed policy follows the language in the law and was recommended by the Georgia School Boards Association.
The policy defines 'divisive concepts' as any of the following concepts, including views adopting or in support of such concepts:
• One race is inherently superior to another race
• The United States of America is fundamentally racist
• An individual, by virtue of his or her race, is inherently or consciously racist or oppressive toward individuals of other races
• An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race;
• An individual's moral character is inherently determined by his or her race;
• An individual, solely by virtue of his or her race, bears individual responsibility for actions committed in the past by other individuals of the same race;
• An individual, solely by virtue of his or her race, should feel anguish, guilt, or any other form of psychological distress;
• Performance-based advancement or the recognition and appreciation of character traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or have been advocated for by individuals of a particular race to oppress individuals of another race or any other form of race scapegoating or race stereotyping.
'Espousing personal political beliefs' means an individual, while performing official duties as part of his or her employment or engagement with a school or local school system, intentionally encouraging or attempting to persuade or indoctrinate a student, school community member or other school personnel to agree with or advocate for such individual's personal beliefs concerning divisive concepts.
'Race scapegoating' means assigning fault or blame to a race, or to an individual of a particular race because of his or her race. Such term includes, but is not limited to, any claim that an individual of a particular race, consciously and by virtue of his or her race, is inherently racist or is inherently inclined to oppress individuals of other races.
'Race stereotyping' means ascribing character traits, values, moral or ethical codes, status, or beliefs to an individual because of his or her race.
The Board of Education, the superintendent, and each school must prohibit employees from discriminating against students and other employees based on race and ensure curriculum and training programs encourage tolerance and mutual respect and to refrain from judging others based on race.
A response will be provided to a complaint made by eligible students, parents and staff at the school where an alleged violation occurred.
The complaint must first be submitted in writing to the principal of the school and should provide a reasonably detailed description of the alleged violation.
Within five school days of receiving a written complaint, the school principal or a school system designee will review the complaint and take reasonable steps to investigate the allegations in the complaint.
Within ten school days of receiving the complaint, unless another schedule is mutually agreed to by the complainant and the school principal or the school system designee, the school principal or designee will meet with the complainant and inform them whether a violation occurred, in whole or in part, and if a violation was found to have occurred, provide the remedial steps that will be taken.
Following the meeting, within three school days of a request by the complainant, the school principal or school system designee will provide to the complainant a written summary of the findings of the investigation and a statement of remedial measures, if any are provided.
The determinations shall be reviewed by the superintendent or his or her designee within ten school days of receiving a written request for such review by the complainant addressed to the superintendent.
In reviewing the decision, the superintendent will review the original complaint filed, any communication between the complainant and the principal or designee from the time the complaint is filed and any written statement submitted to the superintendent in connection with the review.
The superintendent will have the right, but not the obligation, to hear from the complainant and the principal or designee or to request further information from either.
The superintendent's decision following the review will then be subject to review by the Board of Education. When the BOE makes its decision, it will be binding on the parties, who will have the right to appeal the decision law.
