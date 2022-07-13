Local nonprofit City of Refuge Athens recently got a new food distribution hub at the Statham Community Center, which will serve area residents once a week.
City of Refuge Athens works to meet the needs of the underserved in Clarke, Oconee and Barrow counties. The nonprofit uses donations to provide meals, groceries, clothing, supplies and other resources to individuals and families in crisis.
“Our goal is we're not going to be able to provide 100% of what everyone needs, but we're able to offset the need and help families to, well we say, ‘get over the hump’,” City of Refuge co-founder Geoff Rushing said.
“Our goal and our purpose is to help the families that are living in crisis to make sure that they have food in the home.”
Last month, the outreach served over 200 families in the county and expects to serve more in the coming months.
Last week, the distribution served 63 local families out of its Statham distribution hub.
Since July 2021, Statham and the Barrow area were served at two mobile home parks, but the organization quickly learned about a larger food-insecure population outside of the areas it originally targeted.
“We knew through this period of time that there are were way more people in Statham that lived in food insecurity,” said Rushing.
“The greater the grocery prices increased, the greater need for groceries.”
“We knew that we needed to do something different,” he said.
As grocery prices continue to increase, Rushing added that the organization has recently served more senior citizens than ever before, especially those on fixed incomes.
“We've had a lot of senior adults tell us that very rarely are they able to go to the grocery store and buy everything on their grocery list due to the price increase of groceries now.”
Each City of Refuge distribution hub gives out grocery boxes and children’s food bags.
The grocery boxes consist of 25 to 35 pounds, worth roughly $50 to $60, of non-perishable foods, many donated by Publix.
The groceries vary but can include canned goods, rice, pasta, breads and pastries.
Children’s food bags include a mixture of nutritious snacks and microwaveable meals.
There’s always a few extras depending on the week, which can be anything from household supplies to fresh produce to dairy products, Rushing said.
For example, this week’s extra items at the Statham Community Center include hand soap and frozen beef pot pies.
The weekly distribution is every Thursday from 4-6 p.m. All food is completely free of charge and is distributed first come, first serve to anyone in need in the Barrow County area. No qualifications need to be met in order to receive food.
