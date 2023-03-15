BASA-photo

New school zone camera to be installed at BASA.

An additional Automatic Traffic Enforcement Safety Device (ATESD) will be installed at the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy school zone on Austin Road school zone as part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s update to the Barrow County Speed Zone Ordinance, which the Barrow County Board of Commissioners (BOC) unanimously approved Feb. 28.

The GDOT update also moved the West Winder Bypass from the on-system section to the off-system section due to it not being a state route. All off-system routes will not be verified by the GDOT.

