An additional Automatic Traffic Enforcement Safety Device (ATESD) will be installed at the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy school zone on Austin Road school zone as part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s update to the Barrow County Speed Zone Ordinance, which the Barrow County Board of Commissioners (BOC) unanimously approved Feb. 28.
The GDOT update also moved the West Winder Bypass from the on-system section to the off-system section due to it not being a state route. All off-system routes will not be verified by the GDOT.
According to county staff, both the school system and the Sheriff’s Department have requested an ATESD at this location, and is anticipated to be the last school zone that will be equipped with cameras.
The school zone will span 0.47 miles beginning 1,003 feet south of State Route 53 and ending 950 feet north of Smith Mill Road. The speed limit will be set at 35 miles per hour.
School zones and ATESD hours are effective only on school days.
In the mornings, school zones are effective from 45 minutes prior to commencement time to 15 minutes after commencement time.
In the afternoons, school zones are effective 15 minutes before dismissal time to 45 minutes after dismissal time.
ATESD hours are effective one hour before instructional classes begin until one hour after such instructional classes have concluded for the dismissal of school.
ATESDs are located at the following locations around the county: Bill Rutledge Road (Westside MS); Freeman Brock Rd. (Bramlett ES); Haymon Morris Rd. (Apalachee HS, Hayman Morris MS, Yargo ES); Holsenbeck School Rd. (Holsenbeck ES); Matthews School Rd. (Kennedy MS, Westside MS); McElhannon Rd. (Bethlehem ES); Miles Patrick Rd. (County Line ES); and Rockwell Church Rd. (County Line ES).
The BOC also voted on the following items during its meeting Feb. 28:
• Approved the disposal of a 1997 Ford F350 vehicle from the Fire Rescue Dept. The truck will be sent to auction and sold as surplus with proceeds returning to the fire fund.
• A special variance noise ordinance was approved for 407 Bird Hammond Rd., Winder. The special variance will give relief from the section of the noise ordinance that prohibits construction work between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. due to recent hardships with the construction supply chain and weather.
• Authorized the finance department to dispose of 18 assets from the capital assets system and the general ledger. Of the 18 assets to be disposed of, 12 are no longer in use, two were disposed of by the departments, two were abandoned and one was decommissioned.
• Reappointed Holt Persinger to the Barrow-Braselton Join Economic Development Authority for a four-year term that will expire March 31, 2027.
• Appointed Kenny Lumpkin to the Barrow-Braselton Joint Economic Development Authority for a four-year term that will expire March 21, 2027.
