Three more people threw their hat in the ring over the final two days of qualifying for the vacant Winder City Council at-large seat this week, bringing the number to 10 people who will be interviewed to replace former councilwoman Holly Sheats.
Holt Persinger, a local landscape architect and developer who ran for the city council in 2019 when he lost to Ward 4 incumbent Travis Singley, applied for the seat Thursday, Aug. 12, as did Scott Britt. Shannon Hammond applied Friday, Aug. 13, on the final day of the special qualifying period.
Those three candidates will join former Ward 2 councilman Al Brown, Robert Lanham, Bobby Yarbrough, Power Evans, Pam Powell, Jerry Martin and David Brock in vying for a council appointment to fill the remainder of Sheats’ term, which expires at the end of 2023. Sheats resigned last month due largely to her opposition to the council’s approval of a fiscal year 2022 budget — which eventually led to a subsequent council vote to double the city’s millage rate — and frustrations with top city officials.
The 10 candidates will now be interviewed likely by Mayor David Maynard and councilman Sonny Morris, who serves as mayor pro tem, Maynard said. It’s the same process the city used in 2013, when Brown was appointed to replace the late Charlie Eberhart, who died while in office. Maynard said other council members would also be free to have their own conversations with the candidates, but no formal interviews before the entire council are planned.
Maynard and Morris are expected to make a recommendation to the council at its Sept. 2 meeting with a vote to follow and a swearing-in ceremony to take place at the council’s Sept. 7 meeting.
