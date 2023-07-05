Paving and resurfacing on 11 county roads totaling 1.93 miles will soon begin following the BOC’s approval of a contract with Allied Pacing Contractors, Inc.. The cost of the project is $902,939.75.
The project list includes:
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 7:37 am
• Mulberry Trail — from Chicken Lyle Road to Loop cul-de-sac — 0.50 miles
• McCarty Road — from SR 316 to Statham city limits — 0.11 miles
• Autumn Avenue — from Giles Road to cul-de-sac= -0.15 miles
• Brent Way — from Autumn Avenue to cul-de-sac — 0.09 miles
• Fort Street — from Matthews School Road to end — 0.37 miles
• Yargo Lane — Fort Street to end — 0.07 miles
• Lois Lane — from Fort Street to end — 0.07 miles
• Hiram Way — from Fort Street to end — 0.07 miles
• Ruswood Road — Dee Kennedy Road to cul-de-sac — 0.36 miles
• Ruswood Court — Ruswood Road to cul-de-sac — 0.07 miles
• Ruswood Circle — from Ruswood Road to cul-de-sac -0.07 miles
Also during the BOC’s June 27 meeting, the board approved the County Road Construction Services Agreement for Holbrook Asphalt, LLC to apply HA5 application on Dooley Town Road, Punkin Junction Road and Diamond Ridge Road. HA5 is a high density mineral bond designed to increase the life expectancy of a paved road to seven to 10 years. The project will also include street splitting, use of flaggers, crack repair, crack sealing and paint and striping. The project cost is $313,378.
