The Georgia Department of Public Health has now confirmed 328 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths from COVID-19 in Barrow County as of Tuesday afternoon, June 2.
As of the DPH’s latest update released at 3 p.m. Tuesday, there had been 48,207 confirmed cases across the state and 2,102 deaths — a mortality rate of 4.4 percent, which has held steady for over a month.
As of Tuesday, the department, which had been putting out three updates a day the previous couple of weeks, switched to a one-time daily update at 3 p.m. in an attempt to provide more real-time, accurate data, state officials said.
The department lists confirmed cases and deaths by their official county of residence and uses the address provided on death certificates, so the actual Barrow County death toll from COVID-19 remains unclear but is likely higher.
Sixteen residents of Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation alone have died as another fatality was reported by the facility and the Georgia Department of Community Health on Tuesday. The nursing home on East May Street has been one of the hardest-hit in the state among the 411 long-term care facilities identified by the DCH to have had at least one case of coronavirus. In addition to the 16 deaths, another 77 residents and 27 employees have tested positive. Only six current residents have not tested positive as of the Tuesday report.
Elsewhere in Barrow County, one resident death has been reported at the Mulberry Grove assisted living facility in Statham, while an employee there also tested positive. And Magnolia Estates of Winder on Gainesville Highway reported its first positive resident case last week.
