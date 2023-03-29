Venture back in time to the late 1700s, when life was simple and everything was created by hand at the 18th Century Market Faire at Fort Yargo March 31-April 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Lyman Hall will be at Fort Yargo all day Friday, March 31. The Chapter's Patriot Display will be set up inside the Fort to welcome visitors, including homeschoolers and private school field trip students.
