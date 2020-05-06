The Barrow County Board of Education put out a pair of transportation schedule options for the 2020-21 school year for public review on Tuesday and will take feedback from parents, students, teachers and others over the next month before it is scheduled to make a final decision June 2.
One of the options, “Scenario 1,” would flip the current starting times for elementary and middle and high schools by roughly an hour. The middle schools as well as Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools would start at 8:30 a.m., Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (the district’s third high school, scheduled to open in August) would start at 7:30 a.m., and the elementary schools would start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m., shortening the current elementary school day by 30 minutes.
Under the other option, “Scenario 2,” middle schools and Apalachee and Winder-Barrow would start at 7:20 a.m. (with middle schools going until 1:55 p.m. and the two high schools until 2:25 p.m.), BASA would go from 7:40 a.m. to 1:55 p.m., and elementary schools would go from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. (an only 15-minute shorter day than the current setup).
The two options arose from a list of 10 considered over the last several months by a school district transportation committee that included representatives from all grade levels. The committee’s main goals were to keep BASA in line with Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools as much as possible without significantly shortening the day at BASA; shorten the elementary school days by 15-30 minutes and reduce the daily window of afternoon bus arrival times at elementary schools by 30 minutes or more to 5-15 minutes.
School officials and committee members identified seven pros and three cons in “Scenario 1” and five pros and seven cons in “Scenario 2.”
While the board did not make a decision or take a poll of itself Tuesday, “Scenario 1” appeared to garner more support. Under that scenario, BASA’s day would be 30 minutes longer than the other two high schools. In the other scenario, its day would be 50 minutes shorter.
BASA principal Dale Simpson told the board he favored the longer day because it would put students closer to a 90-minute average per class under the system’s “block” schedule as opposed to the 69-minute blocks under “Scenario 2.” The second scenario would involve students being bused to AHS or WBHS in the morning and then shuttling over to BASA on Austin Road, which would eat into instruction time, Simpson said.
Simpson said he would use the extra time afforded to BASA under “Scenario 1” to create a morning period where students could have extended projects, research and other enrichment opportunities, or go through remediation. The period would rotate between each block throughout the week.
“I have a real difficult time with students having (roughly 20) minutes less per day in a course and then having to take a Georgia Milestones assessment at the end of the year,” Simpson said. “That time each day adds up to be quite a bit of hours per semester.”
Board chair Lynn Stevens said she would also prefer “Scenario 1” because it gets the students more hours per day and allows for more enrichment opportunities.
“This is exactly the sort of thinking we should be doing in terms of moving education forward and giving students opportunities to not just be like everybody else,” Stevens said.
Board member Beverly Kelley noted appeared to signal her support for “Scenario 1,” as well, noting that numerous studies have indicated middle and high school students perform better with later start times.
Superintendent Chris McMichael said another advantage to “Scenario 1” would be that elementary school teachers would see more planning time each day.
“Your high school planning times right now are 90 minutes, middle school planning times can go up to 90, but elementary school teachers might get 30 minutes,” McMichael said.
If the board were to choose “Scenario 1,” it would require the purchase of eight additional buses and training of eight more drivers to implement. The other scenario wouldn’t require additional buses but also wouldn’t solve a current overcrowding issue on high school buses.
As the district receives feedback from the public, Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for support services, said modifications can be made to each proposal ahead of the board’s final vote on June 2.
Greene said a major reason the district wanted to ask for public feedback was because committee opinion differed vastly between the two scenarios.
“There’s a pretty clear divide (between elementary and high school interests), but we’ve tried really hard not to make it an ‘us vs. them’ situation,” Greene said. “These scenarios are vastly different. Either one is workable.”
Parents, students, teachers and the community can take the survey at https://www.barrow.k12.ga.us/news/1679923/transportation-study.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Tuesday, the board:
•approved the purchase of Chromebooks from Arey Jones of Atlanta in the amount of $214.19 per Chromebook with the final price total not to exceed $100,000. While the actual Chromebooks won’t be purchased at this time, the approval was given to compensate for a lead time of 8-10 weeks or more, said John St. Clair, director of technology for the district.
•approved a $111,887 bid from TechOptics to replace the outdated data cabling network at Apalachee and approved an additional $25,000 in funding for moves, adds or changes that may arise during construction.
•approved a $48,193 bid from TechOptics for a new data cabling system at Statham Elementary School, which will be part of summer renovations there. The approval also included an additional $20,000 in funding for moves, adds or changes that may arise during construction.
•approved a $207,843 bid from MXN of Woodstock for new network switch systems at several schools.
•voted to renew a custodial supplies and equipment contract with Athens Janitor Supply in the amount of $310,861.
