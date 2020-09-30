The following information is a guide for Barrow County voters, with the Nov. 3 election quickly approaching.
LAST DAY TO REGISTER
The last day to register to vote in the November election is Monday, Oct. 5.
You can register online and check your voter registration status at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. You can also register at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder.
ABSENTEE BY MAIL BALLOT INFORMATION
All registered voters are eligible to vote absentee by mail, and state election officials are expecting unprecedented levels of mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Applications are currently being accepted and are available on the county website at barrowga.org/departments/elections-registration-main.aspx or on the state website at mvp.sos.ga.gov. They can be mailed, returned in person to the county elections office, faxed to 770-307-1054 or emailed to evote@barrowga.org.
The county elections office has posted an absentee voting fact sheet on its website for voters to review.
After county election officials verify signatures on absentee ballot applications, voters will receive an absentee ballot package in the mail, which includes the official ballot, a ballot envelope, instructions and a return envelope. The completed ballot is to be inserted into the ballot envelope, which is then to be placed in the return envelope.
Voters are required to sign the oath on the back of the return envelope in order for the ballot to count.
Absentee ballots must be received by the elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, in order to be counted. They can be returned either through the mail with a 55-cent stamp, physically at the elections office or in a drop box at 233 East Broad St. in the lower-level parking lot.
If you complete and mail in an application for an official ballot, but later decide to vote in-person during early voting or on Election Day, you will be required to bring your official ballot and/or sign an affidavit prior to voting on election equipment. Elections officials say to be prepared for that process to take longer than the normal voting process.
If you spoil your absentee ballot, you must indicate on the ballot and oath envelope.
IN-PERSON EARLY VOTING
In-person advance voting will take place Oct. 12-30 at the county elections office, primarily on weekdays (Monday through Friday). For the first two weeks, voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. before expanding by two hours (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Oct. 26-30.
Barrow County is also offering two Saturday voting sessions on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ELECTION DAY, NOV. 3
On Election Day, Nov. 3, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The eight polling locations include:
•Bethlehem Community Center, 750 Manger Ave., Bethlehem.
•Bethlehem Church (211 Campus), 1061 Old Thompson Mill Rd., Hoschton.
•Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, 1622 Union Grove Church Rd., Auburn.
•Covenant Life Sanctuary, 115 Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Winder.
•Barrow County Fire Station 1, 1625 Bethlehem Rd., Statham.
•First Baptist Church, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder.
•Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St., Winder.
•The Church at Winder, 546 Treadwell Rd., Bethlehem.
To find your polling location, you can call the elections office at 770-307-3110, go to the county website or go to mvp.sos.ga.gov.
WHO AND WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT IN BARROW?
In addition to the federal and statewide offices on the ballot, all Barrow County voters will be choosing between Republican incumbent Sen. Frank Ginn and Democratic challenger Dawn Johnson for the state Senate District 47 seat. Ginn’s website is frankginn.com, while Johnson’s is electdawn.org.
Some voters in eastern Barrow will also choose between Republican incumbent Houston Gaines and Democratic challenger “Mokah” Jasmine Johnson for the state House District 117 seat. Gaines’ website is houstongaines.com, while Johnson’s is mokahforgeorgia.com.
While the countywide offices on the ballot are all uncontested, voters in the Town of Bethlehem will choose between three candidates for an open town council seat — Tambi “Tam” Parten Mull, Bryan W. Bell and Randall Dan Wages. The seat was vacated earlier this year by Tommy Parten, Mull’s father, who moved to Winder.
Sample ballots can be found online at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
A rundown of the two proposed state constitutional amendments and a statewide referendum question can be found on the county website.
