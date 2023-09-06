2023-2024 Leadership Barrow: A community of passionate, competent leaders successfully leading tomorrow’s Barrow County
The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce and presenting sponsor Piedmont Athens Regional announced the selection of participants for the Class of 2024 Leadership Barrow program.
The following individuals were elected by the Leadership Barrow Selection Committee:
Jason Ayers, Director of Transportation — Barrow County School System
Nic Bourchier, Training Captain — Barrow County EMS
Richard Clinton, Licensed Agent — Globe Life Family Heritage Division
Dr. Tim Cummins, Owner — Infinity Wellness Center
Kyra Edwards, Co-Owner — GYF Appliance Repair
Michelle Gibbons, Realtor/Associate Broker — Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Yoel Gonzalez, Assistant Parts Manager, Akins Ford CDJR
Neffie Green – Senior Client Specialist, Bank OZK
Lee Hicks, Practice Manager III — Piedmont Healthcare
Dr. Salethia James, Principal — Statham Elementary
Jade Landis, Residential Division Manager — Watertight Roofing Systems
Renee Lord, Blankenship’s Truck Repair
Tanner Maloof, Internet Marketing Manager — Akins Ford CDJR
Misty Manus, Executive Director — Adventure Bags, Inc.
Clay McElheny, Work Based Learning Coordinator — Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy
Kevin Miller, Senior Manager — Chico’s FAS
Ralph Neeley, Athletic Director — Apalachee High School
Yolanda Oakley, Director of Nursing for Emergency & Inpatient — Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
Tina Phonekeo, Office Manager — Barrow County Health Department
Jessica Porter, Director — Barrow County DFCS
Tifanie Ring, Executive Director — New Path 1010
Amber Robinson, Health & Safety Manager — Johns Manville
J. P. Robinson, Operations Manager — Republic Services
Melinda Shealey, Executive Director — Spirit of Sharing, Inc.
Brett Skinner, Interim Deputy Chief — Barrow County EMS
Amy Whitlock, Associate Judge/Chief Clerk — Barrow County Probate Court
The facilitators for this year are Ben McDaniel, economic development director of the Barrow-Braselton Joint Economic Development Authority and Shenley Rountree, director of marketing, ArtsNOW.
The Leadership Barrow program is focused on building leaders with the skills and passion to lead tomorrow’s Barrow County and build relationships that will be deep-rooted in the community. Their first class will be on Aug. 16 at Camp Twin Lakes in Ft. Yargo State Park. Participants will review and learn about their Emerginetics Profile Assessment and then hit the ropes course in the afternoon led by the staff at Camp Twin Lakes for some hands-on team building.
Each month the class will participate in a unique program designed to challenge participants in how they look at leadership and the issues facing our community today.
The meetings will cover such skills-based issues as leadership styles, personality profiling and interpersonal communication. The issues-based component of the program will address a diverse cross-section of community issues relating to Barrow County that will extend into our region of the State.
Listed below are some of the topics and assignments that are a part of the 10-month curriculum:
· The History of Barrow County
· Education/Barrow County School System
· Non-Profits and their Role in the Community
· Business & Leadership
· State Legislature and Local Government
· Public Services and Infrastructure
· Economic Development
As part of service to the community, the class will conduct a community service project. It will conclude the program with a formal graduation at The Georgia Club in Statham on June 4, 2024. A special thank you to our Presenting Sponsor, Piedmont Athens Regional. Their continued support for this program has been incredible and impactful.
2023-2024 Leadership Barrow Class Schedule:
· August 16 – Camp Twin Lakes
· September 20 – Education Day
· October 24-25 – Non-Profit Day & Overnight Retreat
· November 15 – Barrow History Day
· December 13 – Economic Development Day
· January 17 – Infrastructure Day
· February 21 – State Government & State Economic Development Day
· March 20 – First Responders Day
· April 17 – Local Government Day
· May 15 – Work Force Development & Healthcare Day
· June 4– Leadership Barrow Graduation
Advance notice will be given if the schedule needs to be changed.
Coffee Talk – 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and Class Day will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
