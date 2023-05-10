Georgia State Law, often referred to as HB 251, gives parents of public school students the option to request a transfer for their child to another school within their district where space is available and parents provide transportation. The law allows Barrow County School System to determine available space within the confines of its permanent buildings and classrooms, but does not require the creation of additional classrooms beyond the district's budgetary limitations.
Barrow County School System announced Monday the following options for the 2023-24 school year:
