As the countdown begins for the largest spring showcase of homes in Metro Atlanta, the visionaries behind the 2023 Parade of Homes – the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association – announced April 14 its list of featured builders on the tour. Over three weekends in April and May, the Parade will include model, spec, and pre-sold homes from 23 builders spread out over 23 counties spanning from Barrow to Spalding.

On April 22-23, April 29-30, and May 6-7, real estate professionals and prospective homebuyers can enjoy free self-guided tours with the help of the ATLHomesParade App, which is available for download from the App Store and Google Play. A map of homes featured on the tour will also be available at www.ATLhomesparade.com. In addition, parade attendees will have an opportunity to cast votes for their favorite home on the tour for a chance to win one of several door prizes, including a $500 gift card, a pair of beach cruiser bicycles, or a 65” QLED TV.

Locations

