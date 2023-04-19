As the countdown begins for the largest spring showcase of homes in Metro Atlanta, the visionaries behind the 2023 Parade of Homes – the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association – announced April 14 its list of featured builders on the tour. Over three weekends in April and May, the Parade will include model, spec, and pre-sold homes from 23 builders spread out over 23 counties spanning from Barrow to Spalding.
On April 22-23, April 29-30, and May 6-7, real estate professionals and prospective homebuyers can enjoy free self-guided tours with the help of the ATLHomesParade App, which is available for download from the App Store and Google Play. A map of homes featured on the tour will also be available at www.ATLhomesparade.com. In addition, parade attendees will have an opportunity to cast votes for their favorite home on the tour for a chance to win one of several door prizes, including a $500 gift card, a pair of beach cruiser bicycles, or a 65” QLED TV.
“We’re very excited about this year’s lineup of builders for the Parade of Homes,” said Corey Deal, GAHBA executive officer. “It’s a stunning representation of the diversity of offerings throughout Metro Atlanta that run the gamut from active adult and single-family communities from award-winning national home builders to luxury estate enclaves. In addition, we found last year that our app was a real game-changer for the Parade – allowing our guests to find the homes they wanted to see in areas of town where they wanted to be while touring at their own pace. We believe it’s a wonderful way to spend a weekend in Atlanta, and attendees might just find the home they’ve been looking for along the way.”
The 2023 Parade of Homes – presented by Pella® Window & Door of Georgia – will stretch across 23 Metro Atlanta counties, including Barrow, Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Griffin, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Henry, Jackson, North Fulton, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, and Spalding.
Among the featured communities include Townes of Auburn, Harmony in Auburn and Waterside at Riverwalk in Bethlehem.
On all three weekends of the 2023 Parade of Homes - April 22-23, April 29-30, and May 6-7 – hours for self-guided tours of featured homes will be Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 – 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.