State Farm Neighborhood Assist, a crowd-sourced philanthropic grant program, has awarded a $25,000 grant to New Path 1010 of Barow County to help supplement its weekend food bag program for students within the Barrow County School System.
As part of 10-day campaign this fall by State Farm, 145,000 people cast 3.9 million votes in support of their favorite causes, and nonprofits in 40 communities across 22 states — including Winder — were chosen for the grants.
New Path’s board members, local State Farm agent Bill Ritter and Ellen Petree, the school district’s school and community relations specialist, came together for a photo to celebrate the donation.
“State Farm is proud to support the good neighbors who will be implementing the winning projects in their communities,” said Ritter, who is also a member of the Barrow County Board of Education. “We look forward to seeing the impact of these grants.”
Two thousand cause submissions were accepted in July at www.neighborhoodassist.com. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists and public voting determined the top 40, according to a news release. In the nine years of the program, more than 340 causes have received a total of $9 million to enact change in their communities.
For a complete list of this year’s top 40 causes, go to www.neighborhoodassist.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.