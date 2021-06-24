The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that led to the death of a wanted man Thursday morning, June 24, after an attempted traffic stop in Auburn.
According to the GBI, a Barrow County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Steven Jesse Dylan Thompson, 29, of Auburn, in his Ford Fusion around 5:30 a.m. after a registration check of his vehicle indicated that he had an active warrant out of Hall County. Thompson reportedly refused to stop, sparking a chase that ended at the intersection near Brown’s Bridge Road and Bradford Park Lane when the sedan left the roadway and crashed into a power pole.
Thompson did not get out of the wrecked vehicle, but he looked out of it with a handgun and threatened to shoot himself if authorities approached him, according to a news release. Officers gave several commands for him to put the weapon down so they could assist him, but at one point he started firing at the officers, the release said. BCSO deputies and Auburn Police Department officers then returned fire, striking Thompson, and he was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the release said.
A female passenger who was in the car during the chase crawled out and immediately surrendered to law enforcement was taken into custody. She was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries from the wreck. It was not clear whether she was being charged with anything.
No deputies or officers were injured in the incident, according to the release.
An autopsy on Thompson will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur at a later date, officials said.
The incident was the 46th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate this year. After the GBI conducts its independent investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
This story will be updated.
