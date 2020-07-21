The Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday, July 21, confirmed the 30th coronavirus-related death among Barrow County residents as the cumulative case total in the county neared 800 and the number of cases continued to spike across the state.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the department’s daily report, there had been 798 confirmed cases in Barrow since the start of the outbreak in March and 138 in the past week, including 27 since Monday.
Statewide, another 25,000 cases were confirmed in the past week, bringing the cumulative total to 148,988, and the death toll increased by 200 from 3,054 to 3,254 with 78 more deaths from COVID-19 confirmed Tuesday.
Three more people with a Barrow County address were also added to the death toll over the past week. And while a majority of the Barrow residents who died were 64 years and older, two of the newly-reported deaths were a 46-year-old male with no reported underlying medical conditions and a 26-year-old female who had an underlying condition, according to the latest data.
Around the area, Northeast Georgia Health System continued to report its highest hospitalization numbers since early May. As of Tuesday morning, the system was treating 141 patients confirmed to have COVID-19 (nearly double the number from a week ago) across its four hospitals and other facilities, including two at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder and 23 at NGMC Braselton. Another 115 patients system-wide were awaiting COVID-19 test results Tuesday morning. The New Horizons Limestone long-term care facility in Gainesville, which is owned by NGHS and included in the system’s daily reports, saw its number of patients positive for COVID-19 double Tuesday from 16 to 32.
Ventilator usage across NGHS (which also includes non-COVID patients) dipped from 44 percent Monday to 37 percent Tuesday, but the system reported another nine deaths over the past week, bringing the total to 140 across its facilities, while 116 people were discharged from during that same timeframe.
BATTLE OVER MASK-WEARING
The state’s latest numbers come as Gov. Brian Kemp is locked in a new legal battle with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over a mask-wearing mandate in the city. City officials have also pushed for more stringent restrictions on businesses that Kemp has gradually rolled back since late April.
While Kemp has been publicly recommending that Georgians wear masks in public and socially distance to try to stem the spread of the virus, he has resisted calls from local government officials and public health experts across the state for a statewide mask mandate — even as a document, prepared last week for and referenced previously by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, listed Georgia as one of 18 states where a mandate would currently be recommended.
Kemp has called a mandate “a bridge too far” and issued an executive order last week that suspends any orders from localities that require mask-wearing in public places or in public facilities owned and operated by those localities.
Kemp has also filed a lawsuit against Bottoms and the City of Atlanta, saying the mandate is “unenforceable” and that the city is creating public confusion with its push for more economic restrictions. More than a dozen other localities across the state have implemented public mask-wearing requirements and, unlike Atlanta, some have attached fines to their mandates. Most of those local orders remained in effect this week. Only Atlanta has been included in the governor’s lawsuit to this point.
The Georgia Municipal Association filed a legal brief this week in support of Atlanta, saying Kemp has “attempted to usurp local control and Home Rule authority by using emergency powers” which do not exist in the state’s constitution or statutory law.”
In Barrow County, there have been no public mandates enacted outside of public buildings. But as of Tuesday, county officials had not announced any changes to a policy requiring everyone — employees and the general public to wear face coverings in county facilities.
The City of Winder has not adopted any formal policy but is formulating one at the direction of the city council that would require employees to wear masks. The council was set to discuss a proposed mandate similar to the county’s last week but did not discuss one for the general public given Kemp’s latest order.
Councilwoman Holly Sheats said she wouldn’t favor a mandate without stronger enforceability measures, and she worried about the possibility of unruly customers at city facilities not following a mandate.
“I want our employees to be protected, but I don’t want them in a situation where they’re dealing with an irate person who, for whatever reason, refuses to comply,” Sheats said.
Mayor David Maynard said he respects Kemp’s order but supported a policy that requires employees and strongly encourages visitors to and customers in city facilities to wear a mask.
“I just take the position of we’re trying to look out for our employees so we can stay open and keep serving people,” Maynard said.
“I would encourage (the mask-wearing),” councilman Jimmy Terrell added. “…We’re a long way from getting out of this.”
