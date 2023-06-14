A new subdivision was approved by the Winder City Council at a property owned by the Robinson John W III Trust and The Margaret Robinson Martin Trust, located at 982 City Pond Road.
The roughly 147-acre property will be annexed into the City of Winder and rezoned from Barrow County’s medium-density residential zoning district to the city’s R-1A zoning district to allow for a community of single-family detached homes called Sycamore Reserve.
The applicant, D.R. Horton, proposed a 340-lot single-family residential development with an overall density of 2.31 dwelling units per acre. The project will include 178 lots with a minimum lot width of 50 feet and 162 lots with a minimum lot width of 60 feet.
Of the 340 units, 178 will have a minimum lot area of 6,250 square feet, a minimum lot width of 50 feet and a minimum gross heated square footage of 1,634.
The remaining 162 units will have a minimum lot area of 7,500 square feet, a minimum lot width of 60 feet and a gross heated square footage of 1,991.
All homes will feature a two-car garage and driveway lengths will be 27 feet at minimum.
The gross density for the development is 2.31 units per acre.
The applicant requested variances from the city’s zoning ordinance, seeking to reduce the required minimum lot area, lot width, yard setbacks, minimum floor area, porch depth, garage door width maximum, road length maximum and street lighting.
The community will include amenity areas, open space areas, a walking trail, a dog park and connectivity to a local city park.
A traffic study was conducted on State Route 211 at Carl Cedar Hill Road/Rockwell Church Road and Rockwell Church Road at Chicken Lyle Road/City Pond Road.
The traffic study concluded the new development will generate 3,257 new daily traffic trips, with 255 added during the morning peak hour and 342 added during the evening peak hour.
The study also projected construction will worsen traffic conditions at the northbound approach of the intersection of Rockwell Church Road at Chicken Lyle Road/City Pond Road. The study recommended the development provide a northbound and eastbound right turn lane along City Pond Road and an eastbound right turn lane along Rockwell Church Road and a westbound left turn lane along City Pond Road
OTHER BUSINESS
The following are other voting items during the council’s June 6 meeting:
• A conditional use per the City of Winder’s Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to operate a used car dealership in a general commercial (B-2) zone for a property located at 186 W. May St. was denied 4-2 with councilmembers Jimmy Terrell and Stephanie Brit opposed. According to Councilman Travis Singley, who made the motion to deny, the property is within feet of the housing authority and the requested use of the property would reduce the quality of life for nearby residents due to noises and other distractions typically created by a car lot. He also mentioned a very thin lot would limit customer parking.
• A conditional use to operate a vape store in a general commercial zone (B-2) for a property located at 830 Loganville Hwy. was denied 5-1 with Brit opposed.
• A conditional use to allow for the sale of packaged beer and package wine at the Family Dollar located at 208 N Broad St., Ste. G, which is in a neighborhood commercial zone (B-1) was denied unanimously due to the request not meeting proximity requirements per the city's code regarding proximity to schools and churches. The property is 43 yards from the nearest church, Christ the King Ghana Methodist Church, and 1,400 yards from the nearest school, Holsenbeck Elementary.
• A variance requesting relief from the 500 sq. ft. garage requirement in a high density single-family residential zone (R-1B) for property owned by Habitat for Humanity located at 70 E. Wright St. The applicant seeks relief in order to be able to add an additional room instead of a garage was approved unanimously.
• A variance requesting to reduce the required lot area from 15,000 sq. ft. to 11,761.2 sq. ft., reduce the lot width from 100 ft. to 65.31 ft. and reduce the side yard setback from 10 ft. to 8 ft. in a medium density single-family residential zone (R-1A) for a property located at 0 W. Midland Ave. was approved unanimously.
• A variance requesting to reduce the lot area from 10,000 sq. ft. to 8,698.93 sq. ft., reduce the lot width from 75 ft. to 50 ft., reduce side yard setback from 10 ft. to 5 ft in a high-density single-family residential zone (R1-B) to allow for four detached single-family homes on property located at 85 Williamson St was approved unanimously.
• A variance requesting to reduce the lot area from 10,000 sq. ft. to 8,685.86 sq. ft., reduce the lot width from 75 ft. to 50 ft. and reduce side yard setback from 10 ft. to 5 ft in a high-density single-family residential z (R-1B:) at a property located at 0 Williamson St. was approved unanimously.
• A variance requesting to divide the parcel into two identical lots and reduce the lot area from 10,000 sq. ft. to 8,712 sq. ft., reduce lot width from 75 ft. to 50.12 feet and reduce side yard setback from 10 feet to 5 feet in a high density single-family residential Zone for a property located at 79 Williamson St. was approved unanimously.
• A variance requesting relief from the minimum front yard setback requirement of 35 feet to 20 feet in an R-1: low-density single-family residential zone for a property located at 270 Cora Lou Lane was denied 4-2 with Terrell and Brit opposed.
• The final plat for 317 N Broad St in accordance with Chapter 28 of the city’s code of ordinances was approved unanimously.
• Amendments to Appendix A of the City of Winder Zoning Ordinance, Article 11 were approved unanimously.
An architectural review as required by the conditions of zoning for a PUD being developed at 0 Lays Dr. was approved unanimously.
• A utility easement
• Execution of a task order with Dickerson Group, Inc. for the rehabilitation of a sewer
main in Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in the amount of $394,827.50 with a 10% contingency for a total of $434,310 was approved unanimously/
• A lease agreement with SPRINTCOM LLC, for the use of the Thrall Car elevated water storage tank for cellular equipment, for a term of an additional three years, in the amount of $3,400 per month was approved unanimously.
• Execution of a • design-build memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Department of Transportation for the natural gas relocation work at the intersection of SR316 and Barber Creek Road was approved unanimously.
• The issuance of a purchase order in the amount of $55,347 to Gene & Matt, for the purchase of a Kubota KX040-4R1A Excavator was approved unanimously.
• Revisions to the previously approved Language Access Plan (LAP) for the City of Winder were approved unanimously.
• Execution of a grant award from the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget, in the amount of $1,725,500, for the "Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities Grant", for the construction of 1.34 Miles of 12' sidewalk connecting East Midland Avenue to the Wimberley Center Campus was approved unanimously.
• The execution of a purchase order (PO) in the amount of $69,907.88 for the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet 3500 service body truck for the utilities department was approved unanimously.
• Surplus of a 2008 Chevrolet 1500 that needs a replacement engine, a 2006 Ford F150 that needs a transmission and power steering and a mini excavator that needs a hydraulic pump replacement was approved unanimously.
• A resolution to submit a pre-application for funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for 5-% of the $250,000 projected cost for a greens replacement at Chimneys Golf Course was approved unanimously.
• Authorization of the city administrator to deviate from the standard employee benefits package and to negotiate the elimination of waiting periods and the banking of sick and vacation leave as is appropriate for tenured contractor employees who may be offered positions as full time city employees for the newly formed public works department was approved unanimously.
