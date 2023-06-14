A new subdivision was approved by the Winder City Council at a property owned by the Robinson John W III Trust and The Margaret Robinson Martin Trust, located at 982 City Pond Road.

The roughly 147-acre property will be annexed into the City of Winder and rezoned from Barrow County’s medium-density residential zoning district to the city’s R-1A zoning district to allow for a community of single-family detached homes called Sycamore Reserve.

