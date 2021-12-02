The City of Winder will host its 73rd annual Christmas Parade 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, beginning in front of Ingles on North Broad Street and traveling south on Broad before ending on East Athens Street in front of Jug Tavern Park.
The Winder Police Department will lead the parade followed by the Barrow Brigade JROTC and Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow carrying the parade banner, according to a news release. Mayor Maynard and his wife, Happy, will follow WPD’s lead, along with the 2021 parade grand marshal, Cook Holliday, who will be traveling in a vehicle provided by Akins Ford.
Parade emcees will include 107.1 FM WJBB Radio’s Blake McCarrin, “The Santa Dad” Randy Powers and Ben McDaniel.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Vacation,” and parade participants may choose to decorate their floats based on the Christmas movie or according to their favorite place to travel during the holidays. The parade will be professionally photographed and filmed, and all media will be available online.
Ending the parade will be Santa and Mrs. Claus, both of whom will sit in the Winder Fire Department’s second motorized firetruck, the 1940 Peter Pirsch Pumper truck. The WFD will also have its ladder truck and engine in the parade.
In addition to the main parade, there will be a special “Deck the Paws” pet parade beginning at 2 p.m. at the Winder Fire Department headquarters and continuing down North Broad Street toward the Historic Barrow County Courthouse. There will be craft and food vendors available in the gazebo parking lot area before, during and after the parade. Also following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures at Jug Tavern Park until approximately 6:30 p.m., organizers said.
“Bring your own camera and elves from River Hills Church will be happy to take the picture for you,” organizers said.
River Hills Church will also be providing inflatables, music and other activities for kids of all ages, according to the release.
Gold sponsors of the parade include Akins Ford, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Rotary Club of Winder, Carvana, Golden Productions, Richard Young-Country Financial, 107.1 FM WJBB Radio, Red Hot Car Lot, Atomic Tint Shop, Leading Edge Gymnastics Academy and Greater Atlanta Auto Auction.
“We are very thankful to all of our staff, volunteers, and sponsors who are helping to make this ‘Winder-ful’ event happen,” said Maddison Dean, the city’s director of economic development. “We are also especially thankful for Ingles Market and First United Methodist Church of Winder for graciously allowing us to utilize their space and parking lots on a busy weekend.”
For more information about the parade, go to www.cityofwinder.com.
