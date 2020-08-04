Adult Literacy Barrow will be resuming its GED high school equivalency classes in person Monday, Aug. 17, at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder.
Classes will be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to noon; Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 1-4 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Daycare will be available Tuesday and Thursday mornings and evenings for the children of registered students. Free transportation is provided Tuesday and Thursday mornings to the Winder classes.
New students should call 770-531-3361 to schedule an appointment for orientation. There is also an online option available to study for the GED test.
GED classes have already resumed in Auburn at the Perry Rainey Center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks will be required at the classes and temperatures will be taken upon people entering the building. Class sizes have also been reduced for social-distancing purposes.
