Adult Literacy Barrow (ALB) is hosting its annual Literacy Ball Jan. 28 at the Georgia Club. The Literacy Ball is the primary fundraiser for Barrow County's Adult Literacy Program. Proceeds from the Ball are used to provide free High School Equivalency, English as Second Language and Citizenship classes. In addition, daycare, transportation, test scholarships, equipment and books are also funded by the Ball. Over the last 30 years, more than 15,000 students have walked through the doors of ALB.
The program provides classes around the county, including Auburn, Sims Academy, Bethlehem, the Barrow Detention Center, Bethlehem, Russell Middle School and business sites. ALB has had 40 students from 14 countries become new U.S. citizens, and the program has also been helping refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine.
