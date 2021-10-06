Advance voting for the Nov. 2 municipal elections in Barrow County and the countywide SPLOST 2023 referendum will begin Tuesday, Oct. 12.
All advance voting for the Auburn, Statham and Winder city council elections and the referendum will take place at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder. Dates and times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12-16, Oct. 18-23 and Oct. 25-29.
Absentee ballot applications are now being accepted through 4 p.m. Oct. 22. You can contact the county elections office at 770-307-3110 to obtain an application. Ballots must be returned to the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Election day polling hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Auburn voters will vote at Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, 1622 Union Grove Church Rd. Statham voters will vote at Barrow County Emergency Services Fire Station 1, 1625 Bethlehem Rd. Winder voters and all others will vote at their county precinct. Your precinct location can be found on the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
