Sponsorships, vendors and participant opportunities are still available for this year's Adventure Bags, Inc. 12th Annual Debbie Gori Memorial Ride. Come be a part of making a difference in the lives of children in crisis across the state of Georgia.
The memorial ride is set for Sept. 30 at the Winder Moose Lodge, located at 434 GA Hwy. 211 in Winder. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the ride begins at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25 per bike and $10 per passenger. Event t-shirts will also be on sale for $15. The event will feature raffles, door prizes, vendors, lunch and music.
Adventure Bags, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides age/gender appropriate backpacks filled with overnight essentials and comfort items to children across the state that have been displaced or are in crisis situations.
Since 2011, the organization has served over 50,000 children in all 159 counties across the state and partners with over 300 agencies that provide direct services to children in crisis situations when it comes to distributing its bags. Some of Adventure Bags' partners include the Georgia Department of Human Services, the Department of Families and Children Services, domestic violent shelters, homeless shelters, fire fighters, law enforcement agencies, child trafficking agencies and more.
The nonprofit would not be able to continue its mission without the support from the community.
