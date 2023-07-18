Sponsorships, vendors and participant opportunities are still available for this year's Adventure Bags, Inc. 12th Annual Debbie Gori Memorial Ride. Come be a part of making a difference in the lives of children in crisis across the state of Georgia.

The memorial ride is set for Sept. 30 at the Winder Moose Lodge, located at 434 GA Hwy. 211 in Winder. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the ride begins at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25 per bike and $10 per passenger. Event t-shirts will also be on sale for $15. The event will feature raffles, door prizes, vendors, lunch and music.

