Adventure Bags, Inc. raised over 20,000 to go toward its mission of serving Georgia’s children during its inaugural fundraising gala on April 15.
The event consisted of sharing what Adventure Bags, Inc. is and the work the organization does in the local community and throughout the state.
The program began with a short video called, “Removed Trailer," which shows what children go through when being removed from their homes due to domestic violence situations.
The chairman of the board, Tracey McMahon, thanked all of Adventure Bags' supporters, donors, sponsors, guests and presenters for coming out for the Inaugural event. McMahon went on to share her story of how Adventure Bags, Inc. began in 2011 and how her mother, Debbie Gori, took the organization and single-handedly served over 137,000 children across the state before her passing in 2019.
The event's presenting sponsor, Judy Paul, put out a challenge to all of the attendees to have 200 bags "adopted” by guests attending the gala. A guest could adopt a bag by scanning the QR code on the back of paper cutout backpacks, making their payment, then proceeding to a display where the backpacks would cover garbage bags up on a board. The big goal that evening was to completely cover the garbage bags, signifying replacing the bags with Adventure Bags.
"We had 62 backpacks adopted throughout the evening," said Misty Manus., executive director of Adventure Bags, Inc.
Awards were presented to:
- Esther Mass, Employee of the Year
- Linda Morrison, Volunteer of the Year
- Pat Geers, The Debbie Gori Memorial Award
The following are awards presented to local supporters for 2022:
- Corporate Sponsor: River Hills Church
- In-Kind Donor: 12Stone Church
- Organizational Donor: Georgia Masons
- Community Partner: Barrow County Sheriff’s Office
- Individual Donor: The Wheeler Family
The evening ended with powerful testimonies from a young lady, Layla Peel, who shared her experience of entering foster care and receiving an Adventure Bag and how her favorite item in her Adventure Bag was the stuffed animal and blanket. After Paul spoke, her mother, Alexis Peel, and her husband Paul Peel, who has fostered for over 13 years and has had over 60 children come through their home, also spoke to the audience. Peel shared how not only are the Adventure Bags beneficial to the children entering foster care, but they also assist the foster parents during those late placement calls when they don't have the overnight essentials that children need when being displaced.
Deputy Gunner Smith with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office also spoke during the event about how public safety personnel uses the Adventure Bags when serving the children in the community and how offices at the local courthouse recently held a donation drive benefiting Adventure Bags, Inc.
Finally, the evening ended with the organization announcing its, “Forever Home Campaign," which has been organized in response to the growth of the organization he organization and its need for a larger facility. "The goal is to hopefully one day secure at least a 6,000 square foot building to house the organization and still have room to grow as needed," said Manus.
The event took place at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch. The entertainment for the evening was provided by The Brian Wiltsey Trio. Appetizers, dinner and dessert were catered by Cucina Milano.
Each guest received bags that included tumblers, leather notebooks provided by NexGen Design Company, souvenir cups that included the presenting sponsor's logo and Adventure Bags, Inc’s logo, made by Advanced Impressions. The photographer on-site for the evening was: Keea Rachelle Photography. Each guest was also given a small gift in remembrance of the organization's founder, Debbie Gori.
Activities for the evening included a cash bar, silent auction, Chinese raffle, adopt-a-bag, grab bag and a photo booth.
"A special thank you to all of the sponsors that made the evening special and assisting Adventure Bags, Inc. continue to provide security and comfort to a child in crisis…One bag at a time," said Manus.
For more information about Adventure Bags, Inc. or to learn how to help with their mission, visit www.adventurebags.org
