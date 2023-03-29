Adventure Bags is hosting its first annual Gala presented by JP Properties Group on April 15 at the Venue at Friendship Springs, located at 7340 Friendship Springs Blvd, Flowery Branch.
Proceeds raised at the event help fund the nonprofit in its mission of helping Georgia's children in crisis with the goal of providing an Adventure Bag to each displaced child taken into foster care due to abusive situations in their home.
Since beginning in 2011, Adventure Bags has expanded its reach each year to get closer to its goal by partnering with various agencies, such as the Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS), domestic violence shelters, fire departments, law enforcement agencies, homeless shelters and other organizations that serve Georgia’s most vulnerable children.
To support Adventure Bags in its mission, the community is invited to attend its first annual fundraiser dinner. Tickets are $100 per person. The event is black tie optional and will feature dinner, dancing, raffles and a silent auction.
Other ways to support the organization:
Direct Contributions: Send donations to The Wimberly Center, c/o Adventure Bags - 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winder, Ga. 30680
Online shopping contribution programs: Some online corporations allow a portion of their sales to go to charitable organizations. No additional money is spent by the customer, but the corporation contributes to the causes that its customers believe in. Adventure Bags uses those nickels, dimes, quarters and dollars to benefit children in crisis. Support Adventure Bags when you shop at smile.amazon.com or by enrolling Kroger Plus cards at Kroger.com, select the community awards section under "My Account," and search for Adventure Bags or use code NX919.
Employer Match Program: Another easy way to double personal contributions is through employee giving programs, where many corporations will match employee donations. Use the following link to check if you or your partner have an employee match program or check with your employer's human resources department. https://doublethedonation.com/adventurebagsinc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.