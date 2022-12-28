Adventure Bags, Inc. was named a “2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading website for community recommendations of charities and nonprofits.
Adventure Bags, Inc. provides age/gender appropriate backpacks to displaced children across the state of Georgia resulting in ensuring every child facing uncertainty, is given the opportunity to feel loved and have something to call their own.
“We are honored to be named a 2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” said Misty Manus, executive director of Adventure Bags, Inc. "We are proud of our accomplishments this year, including having the opportunity to serve over 5,000 of Georgia’s most vulnerable children."
The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that Adventure Bags, Inc. received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients.
“I am currently a student at Lanier Technical College and an officer for multiple clubs at the college. Through those clubs, we do community service events every semester. In 2020, I was put in charge of deciding where we would do our community service for that semester. I remember being in a UGA study and hearing one of the other participants in that study talk about Adventure Bags. So I knew that was the organization I wanted to work with for our community service. We now do a "packing party" every semester and have even expanded to state-wide donations at our conferences thru out the year! This is an amazing organization with an amazing team," said Ashley Watson, Lanier Technical student and Adventure Bags, Inc. advocate.
“My son and I love AB! We’re so grateful to have this organization in Winder. The staff is incredible and we love making a direct impact. Our favorite nonprofit by far," read a testimonial posted on greatnonprofits.org.
GreatNonprofits is the largest donation website for nonprofits and where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.8 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers and recipients of aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.