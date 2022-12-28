Adventure Bags, Inc. was named a “2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading website for community recommendations of charities and nonprofits. 

Adventure Bags, Inc. provides age/gender appropriate backpacks to displaced children across the state of Georgia resulting in ensuring every child facing uncertainty, is given the opportunity to feel loved and have something to call their own.  

