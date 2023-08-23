Every day across the nation, children are displaced or facing crisis situations for one reason or another. Georgia’s children face these situations far too often leaving all that is familiar behind them.
Agencies across the state are faced with the difficult task of protecting our children. However, they are armed with nothing to help these children feel at ease at possibly the very worst moment in their lives.
Adventure Bags are a way to give children experiencing traumatic events, something to call their own, something to keep wherever they go, “providing security and comfort to a child in crisis,” said Adventure Bags executive director Misty Manus.
To assist in promoting the Help Us Help Heroes Program, which enables Adventure Bags, Inc. to equip first responders across the state with Adventure Bags, an Adventure Bags Pack-A-Bag Challenge is being held Friday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Adventure Bags, Inc., located at the Wimberly Center of Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Dr. in Winder.
The event will feature four teams of first responders from Winder Police, Winder Fire, Barrow County Emergency Services and Barrow County Sheriff’s Office who will compete to packs the most bags correctly. The winner will be awarded a trophy and named the 2023 Pack-A-Bag Champions.
The event is sponsored by the Northeast Georgia Health System.
