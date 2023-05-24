Apalachee Family Fun Day is June 9 a 6 p.m. The event will feature inflatables, live music, carnival foods, axe throwing, dunk tank, face painting, mini golf, whiffle ball, barrel train rides, yard games and an outdoor movie.
General admission is $10 per person. Free admission for kids under 3. General admission includes a raffle ticket, outdoor movie, and unlimited access to all activities except inflatables.
VIP passes will also be available for $25 and will allow unlimited access to a giant water slide, obstacle course, bounce house, combo castle, a kid's combo at the concession stand and a t-shirt.
Raffle tickets can be purchased for 3 tickets for $5, 8 tickets for $10 or 20 tickets for $20.
Raffle prizes include a flat screen TV, gas grill, YETI cooler, Atlanta Braves family tickets, gift baskets and more.
The menu will include burgers, hotdogs, barbecue, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, popcorn and more.
Kona Ice and Powdered Swirl Funnel Cakes will also be sold at the event.
The event will be held at the Apalachee High School Baseball Field, located at 940 Haymon Morris Rd. in Winder.
Event sponsors and sponsored activities are: Chick-Fil-A (dunk tank), The Home Depot (kid's workshop), Extreme Fun Company (carnival games), Oconee Inflatables (inflatables) and Apalachee softball (face painting).
Family Fun Day Schedule of Events:
• Gates open at 5:45 p.m.
• Concessions open at 6 p.m.
• Inflatables, games and activities will be open from 6-9 p.m.
• Interactive trivia on the big screen will begin at 6:30 p.m.
• Atlanta Braves on the big screen at 7:20 p.m.
• Raffle winners announced at 8:45 p.m.
• Outdoor movie on the big screen begins at 9 p.m.
