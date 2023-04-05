Koreen Mathis, a junior at Apalachee High School, was elected as a SkillsUSA Georgia State Officer for the 2023-2024 school year. Mathis has been an active SkillsUSA member for two years and is currently enrolled in the Audio Video Film & Technology and Law & Public Safety pathways and will complete both during her senior year. Her focus for the Apalachee High School SkillsUSA chapter will be on community service projects in the upcoming year. Mathis is the second student from Apalachee to serve on the SkillsUSA Georgia Officer Team. "We are excited to see her represent our school and community at the state level," said SkillsUSA advisor at AHS Amanda Pugh.
AHS junior Koreen Mathis elected SkillsUSA Georgia State Officer
Latest Barrow News
- Awake America Prayer Meeting set April 13
- Nashville Nights of Georgia - A Writer's Showcase at Innovation Amphitheater April 22
- Free CPR class at Auburn Public Library
- AHS junior Koreen Mathis elected SkillsUSA Georgia State Officer
- Incidents reported by Winder PD March 23-29
- Silver Seniors Senior Prom, seed swap among library happenings in April
- Hit and run among Auburn PD's recent incidents
- BCSO responds to multiple domestic disputes
Most Popular
Articles
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on S.R. 316, ending high speed chase from Athens
- E-911 Week is April 9-15
- Train Day in Winder set April 8
- Barrow County Farmer's Market Opening Day set April 8
- Man shoots at store clerk over $5 transaction
- Recent arrests made around the county
- Bethlehem boy a Bert's Big Adventure star, heads to Disney World
- Effort to move out of Piedmont Judicial Circuit doesn't move forward
- Eli Ward commits to Brevard College
- BOC moves forward with Tanner's Bridge Expansion Project
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.