Koreen Mathis

Koreen Mathis

 Submitted photo

Koreen Mathis, a junior at Apalachee High School, was elected as a SkillsUSA Georgia State Officer for the 2023-2024 school year. Mathis has been an active SkillsUSA member for two years and is currently enrolled in the Audio Video Film & Technology and Law & Public Safety pathways and will complete both during her senior year. Her focus for the Apalachee High School SkillsUSA chapter will be on community service projects in the upcoming year. Mathis is the second student from Apalachee to serve on the SkillsUSA Georgia Officer Team. "We are excited to see her represent our school and community at the state level," said SkillsUSA advisor at AHS Amanda Pugh.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.