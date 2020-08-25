The Barrow County School System is moving closer to having students in all grades return to classrooms the day after Labor Day, superintendent Chris McMichael said Tuesday, citing encouraging recent trends with coronavirus case numbers in the community.
Under the district’s latest draft plan that McMichael presented to the school board at its Tuesday work session, students in grades pre-K-12 would return on an “A/B” schedule Sept. 8, a more aggressive schedule than the one he laid out last week. Students would be split into two cohorts and would come to school two days a week — either Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday — while having distance learning the rest of the week. Wednesday would be a distance-learning day for everyone while the school buildings would be cleaned in between cohorts. From there, the district would plan to bring back students five days a week as soon as conditions warrant, possibly within one to two weeks after Sept. 8. Students who previously opted for all distance learning the first semester will remain on that course.
The district, which began bringing back special-education students Monday, had planned to start returning only students in grades pre-K-1 on Sept. 8, but officials now believe they could expedite the gradual return of all students, McMichael said.
The district has been basing its plans on spread-level data within the community, and Barrow County has spent the end of July and most of August in the “red” zone — meaning at least 25 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people on a 14-day rolling average. But the county dropped back into the “yellow” zone in the past couple of days, which has encouraged district officials, McMichael said. He said officials want to see 10 days of Barrow County being in the “yellow” — or at least most of a 10-day period — to move forward with the Sept. 8 target return date. Returning students to school five days a week would be dependent on Barrow dropping into the “green” zone, or fewer than 10 new daily cases per 100,000 people on the 14-day average.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 33 new cases in Barrow County on Tuesday, which was higher than the past few days, and McMichael said officials would keep an eye on that figure. He said the district will make an official decision on the return date no later than Sept. 4, but preferably earlier, and that he believes Sept. 8 is now a “firmer” date.
“Anything could happen with this thing,” McMichael said. “Our goal has always been to get the kids that want (in-person) learning back into it as fast as possible. We’re just trying to be as safe as possible. Facts are facts and the data are the data, and we’ve continued to react to that.”
Schools in the district have been back in session since Aug. 17 with all distance learning — almost two weeks later than the originally-scheduled start date of Aug. 4. Earlier this month, the school board voted in favor of McMichael’s recommendation to begin the school year entirely online because of substantial spread of COVID-19 throughout the county and because more than 90 teachers and staffers were out either due to a positive test or direct or suspected exposure to the virus.
The district, for the first time on Thursday, Aug. 20, publicly released coronavirus numbers among its staff and some of its students and plans to do so weekly moving forward. As of Aug. 19, 21 employees were out — with three active confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18 more in quarantine due to either a suspected case or direct contact with someone with a positive or suspected case. By Tuesday, the number was down to 18 employees out, according to McMichael.
One student participating in either sports or another extra-curricular activity was reported out as of Aug. 19 with a confirmed case, but no others were quarantined at that time.
Since teachers and staff returned to campuses July 27 for pre-planning, 21 have tested positive, while 130 more have been quarantined due to either a suspected case or direct contact with someone with a positive or suspected case, according to the latest available data. The vast majority of them have continued to work from home, McMichael said.
During that same time frame, six students have had positive tests while one was quarantined with a suspected case and direct contact. The district’s student numbers only include those who are participating in sports or other extra-curricular activities since all other students haven’t been on campuses. School district public relations manager Shenley Rountree said asking students who haven’t been on campus or their families to self-report positive tests would be considered a privacy violation, but district officials have stressed that students who test positive are required to stay home and those who aren’t feeling well or have had direct or suspected exposure should stay home as a precaution.
McMichael reiterated Tuesday that, upon return, all students and employees will be required to wear masks at all times, except for documented medical exemptions and possible teacher-coordinated breaks.
“I think we’ve seen what happens when you don’t (wear masks) and hopefully we’re all convinced of that right now,” McMichael said. “I know the mask piece is not popular with a section of our community, but we’ve got to do it to stay in school.”
McMichael added that schools will strictly follow social-distancing guidelines but that it won’t be entirely possible once all students are back in class. Even though a fourth of the district’s students will be learning remotely full-time for the first semester, class sizes will remain roughly the same because there will also be teachers working from home full-time as well, he noted.
McMichael, other district officials and some board members on Tuesday stressed the importance of following the mitigation measures in order to bring students back into the classroom faster and more safely.
“I just want people to understand that if (the Sept. 8 return date) comes to fruition and the numbers stay good, the fight’s not over,” board member Rickey Bailey said. “I don’t like wearing these masks, either, but if we behave ourselves and do what we’re supposed to do as a community, this (to-be-determined full return date) can come a lot quicker.”
