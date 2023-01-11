Military veterans in and around Statham, the surrounding counties, and District 10 are invited for a special service session at American Legion Post 163, 1633 Atlanta Highway in Statham. American Legion members will be on hand to discuss veterans’ benefits, VA benefits, membership and conduct training.
All veterans in this area are invited to Post 163 to learn more about The American Legion and its program across its four pillars. Membership and veteran information staff will be available on January 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A department veteran service officer will be available to assist area veterans with claims or other veteran benefit related questions during these times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.