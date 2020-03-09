Final touches are underway for the 22nd annual “A Night of Hope for Children” live and silent auction on March 20 at 6 p.m. at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch.
Presented by Akins Ford, the event is The Tree House’s main fundraiser of the year with over 20 live auction items and 100 silent auction items. Dinner tickets for the auction are $50 and can be purchased online at www.thetreehouseinc.org through Wednesday, March 11.
The featured raffle this year will be a 3-item ticket for $10. Ticket holders have the opportunity to win one of three prizes: Grand Prize – Grand Turk Island and Dominican Republic Cruise for two for five nights; second - Samsung 65" Class - 6 Series - 4K UHD LED LCD Smart TV donated by Jackson EMC; third - Yeti Back-Flip Cooler donated by Akins. Raffle tickets can be purchased by phone, online and in person at The Tree House. The raffle drawing will be held the night of the auction. You do not have to be present to win.
Guests will have a variety of items for their bidding pleasure, according to a news release. Dining opportunities include a rooftop cocktail party for 10 people from Latin Flavors Steakhouse, a four-course dinner with wine pairings for eight people from the Bistro Off Broad, a barbecue with all the trimmings for 20 people and dining for two in the private vault at Lobby at the Maddox.
Event tickets include The Donna Summer Musical and the Blue Man Group at the Fox Theatre, James Taylor box tickets at the Infinite Energy Center, Erma Bombeck tickets at the Aurora Theatre and “An Evening under the Stars” for four at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park.
Golf enthusiasts can bid to participate in the Warrick Dunn CELEBrity Golf Classic or can bid on two Sunday Champions Club on 17 tickets for the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. For other sports fans, game tickets to the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United, UGA, Atlanta Falcons and Gwinnett Stripers are available. Signed memorabilia such as a Ronald Acuna autographed stat bat, along with items from UGA, Braves, Hawks and the Falcons, will be on hand, too.
Getaway trips this year for the auction include a two-story four-bedroom home in Exuma, Bahamas, for three nights that is just steps away from the beach and a 2021 seven-night stay for four in Tuscany, a 1.5-hour drive from Rome. Other seven night trips include a Panama City Beach ocean front condominium, Park City, Utah at the Summit Watch, The Marriott’s Cypress in Orlando, and a three-bedroom townhome on 30A near Rosemary Beach that sleeps 11.
The Tree House recognized their top-level sponsors for their donations. The Nova Sponsors are Jackson EMC, Kevin and Sherri Black and VanKirk Electric, Inc. The Big Dipper Sponsors are Brad and Christine Smith, Briscoe and Tonge CPA’s, Homestar The Candice Crook Team, Norcross Electric Supply, Inc., Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow, Rep. Terry England, Southeast Toyota Distributors and the Holliday family.
All proceeds from the event go directly towards programs and services to help child victims of abuse in Barrow, Banks and Jackson counties begin the healing process and to provide education to families to prevent abuse from happening at all. The Tree House is located in Winder and Commerce.
For more information, go to www.thetreehouseinc.org or contact The Tree House, Inc. at 770-868-1900.
