The Barrow County MLK Committee has announced that it will not hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in January due to coronavirus concerns.
For the past 35 years since the declaration of a federal holiday in honor of the late civil rights icon on the third Monday of January, the Barrow County committee has hosted MLK festivities, including a Sunday night gospel concert and a Monday morning march through downtown Winder followed by an afternoon program at White Oak Spring Missionary Baptist Church.
"We’d like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support over the years," committee leaders said in a statement. "We look forward to resuming these events (in 2022). In the meantime, we ask everyone to observe safety protocols and stay safe."
