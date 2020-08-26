Come Alive Ministries, a non-profit pregnancy care center in Winder, will holding its 29th annual “Celebrate Life” fundraising event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will be held online at campregnancycare.com.
The keynote speaker will be Becky Turner, president of KBT Consulting.
Call 770-867-3000 or email center@campregnancycare.com for more information.
