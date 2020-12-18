The City of Winder held its 72nd annual Christmas Parade in the downtown area Dec. 12.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the parade was a “reverse parade,” where floats and performances remained stationary while spectators drove through to view the holiday displays.
The festivities kicked off with a ribbon-cutting by Mayor David Maynard, the city council and parade grand marshal Joslyn Stinchcomb at the newly-renovated Jug Tavern Park. The park underwent a roughly $2 million renovation in the past year, including a performance stage and pavilion. The ribbon-cutting was followed by performances from the Winder-Barrow High School marching band, WBHS chorus and Apalachee High School marching band.
Despite the COVID-19 restrictions and uncertain weather forecast, nearly 60 organizations participated in the parade, organizers said.
This year’s parade theme was “Christmas in the Movies,” and participants decorated their storefronts and assigned areas based on their favorite holiday movies and characters. Winner of Most Enchanting Establishment went to The Way Church, which decorated in front of the church on North Broad Street in. The Way Church entertained passersby with their depiction of multiple Christmas movie favorites, ending with “The Greatest Story of Them All.”
Winner of Most Festive Float went to Integrity Dance Academy, which chose to decorate its assigned area with “The Grinch” while also performing multiple dance numbers with their Whoville characters.
Richard Young – Country Financial won this year’s Mayor’s Choice Award with his reenactment of the infamous RV scene from “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.”
Honorable mentions included Beau Kaye & Associates, Happy Tails Veterinary Care, The Dwelling Home and Restoration Church.
Filming of the parade was conducted by Mason Orr with Digital Creations4U and is available at www.cityofwinder.com. This year’s parade emcee was Maddison Dean, the city’s director of economic development.
