Four people have now been arrested for the April murder of a Bethlehem woman, while three others remain at large.
Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, was arrested June 26 in Durango, Mexico, and the United States Marshal’s Service in San Diego oversaw his transfer to a detention facility in California, where he was awaiting extradition to Georgia on as of Saturday, July 3, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release.
Ayala-Rodriguez is among seven people to be charged with murder in the killing of Rossana Delgado, 37, who worked as a taxi driver in Gwinnett County and was last heard from the night of April 16 and seen on surveillance footage at a store in Chamblee that night. Her body was found at a cabin in Gilmer County on April 20.
Three suspects — Megan Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, and Juan Antonio Vega, 25, of Cobb County — were arrested May 15 in Mexico. Three other suspects — Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma, Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez, 28, of Oklahoma, and Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion, 28, of Marietta — remained at large as of Saturday and are believed to also be in Mexico.
An eighth person, 28-year-old Calvin Harvard of Covington, was arrested in connection with the case April 28 and charged with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property after Delgado’s vehicle and two suspects’ vehicles were found in his possession.
Authorities have not yet publicly commented on how Delgado was killed or on a potential motive.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the at-large suspects or with information on the case is asked to contact the GBI. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
