Good evening, Wildcats, families and friends. My name is Kelly Eick, and it’s my honor to be the valedictorian for such a special graduating class here at Apalachee High School.
To begin, I would like to thank our families for supporting us in our weakest moments. I would like to thank my parents, specifically, for pouring love and support into me when I needed them the most. I would like to thank my sisters, Anna and Rachel, for pushing me out of my comfort zones and into the person I am today. And I would like to thank you, the class of 2020, for sticking together through the challenges of high school, particularly during our times apart from each other. We have proven our resilience in the chaos of the past few months.
In all honesty, I don’t know what to say about the past few months, except that it will not define my high school experience. The twelve years leading up to this moment do not suddenly lose their meaning because we’ve been forced apart, instead we should take the time to assess their value.
During our time apart, I’ve thought a lot about the high point of my senior year when in February, I accomplished one of my longest standing Goals — running the Disney Princess Half Marathon. I’d been training for the race for a little under four years. My mom and I had planned to run the 5k, 10k, and half marathon together as my senior trip. Unfortunately, the diagnosis of a benign brain tumor and the resulting surgery prevented her from running the half marathon with me. This also made training more difficult because she wasn’t able to push me.
As a result, when the half marathon arrived, I genuinely did not believe I would make it. 13.1 miles is a long way, if you didn’t know. To be clear, I ran a 5k and a 10k in the two days leading up to the half marathon, yet all I could think about was how I should’ve trained harder. I wouldn’t be able to finish. I’d never run the full thirteen miles in my training…Those doubts almost cost me the race before it had even really begun.
I’m not going to lie, at mile six, I debated sitting down and waiting for someone to come pick me up. Doubling the distance of the previous day was crippling mentally.
By mile eight, I couldn’t think of anything except that I had to keep going. I could not quit when I was over halfway done. Everyone will tell you that mile eight of a half marathon is the hardest mile in the whole race. But despite the mental and emotional fatigue, your body stops straining for a short distance. It just keeps moving, falling into the rhythm of motion, pushing towards the finish line.
And as you reach that final mile, cast members and other strangers line the edges of the path, cheering you on, shouting support. The commotion and sudden surge of support causes your spirit to lift, and even though you are just one of many people to hear the words, they matter. Though thousands of people have crossed ahead of you, and though people continue to cross behind you, crossing the finish line and collecting your medal fills you with an incredible sense of accomplishment. That satisfaction and pride is uniquely and exclusively yours.
High school is a little bit like running a half marathon. As we dive into freshman year, we all wish we’d come more prepared. Doubts and insecurity rise to the forefront of our minds: Who are our friends? Where are our classes? What clubs should we join? But we try to make the best of the experience because supposedly high school will be some of the best years of our life.
Sophomore year is like mile six in that we’re not quite halfway there. And despite all of the work we’ve put in, it can be exhausting to imagine the distance left to travel. The monotony and struggle makes you imagine just quitting, but you keep pushing through for the satisfaction awaiting you at the end.
And then before you know it, you’ve made it to junior year--mile eight--arguably the toughest year of high school as the fatigue of the high school experience and the stress of looking towards the future converge leaving you crippled with fear you won’t make it after you’ve made it so far already. Those next few miles can seem impossible, but your body knows the routine and maintains the course towards the finish line.
And by the time you reach the home stretch, there are people celebrating with you that you don’t know. At that point, you join the collective group of people finishing the race, graduating high school, seniors as we call ourselves. Senior year, that final stretch, is special because of the surge of excitement we feel at making those final memories together. And as we finally cross that finish line, tonight, that moment will always be uniquely ours. There will never be another class like the Class of 2020 at Apalachee High School. These next few minutes belong to us, to celebrate and commemorate not just graduating, but the past four years and the mark we’ve made here.
Every one of us has had a different journey up to this point, but tonight, we cross this stage to receive almost identical diplomas, part of the collective group. People have been walking across this stage for years before us, and they’ll continue to walk across it after we’re gone, but this moment means something special to each of us, something no one will ever be able to describe for you.
So wear your medal with pride, carry your diploma with pride, as I do. Just like during my half marathon, I’m honored to have taken this journey beside people who are stronger than I am and among people that see me as strong. So please, find your next half marathon, or even a full marathon, find that next goal, and let the journey teach you about yourself. And when you reach it, whatever it is, remember the feeling that comes along with it because when we push ourselves and accomplish a goal, we may become exhausted by the process, but in the morning, we feel ready to conquer the next task. Thank you, and good night.
