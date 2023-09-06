We’re so proud of our CHEE students, athletes, and coaches for being recognized for their sportsmanship and spirit! Apalachee High School has earned the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award for our region for the 2022-2023 school year. The award celebrates schools that show “exemplary sportsmanship during competitive events while demonstrating the cooperative values of respect, fairness, honesty, and responsibility.”
AHS Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Ralph Neeley says, “I could not be more proud of our coaches and students at Apalachee. We are very grateful the GHSA and its’ member schools recognize those programs that are committed to doing things the right way, with integrity and a mission to always do what is best for our students.“
