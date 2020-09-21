APEX Spine and Neurosurgery, a metro-Atlanta provider of back pain and neurosurgery care, has expanded with the opening of its newest location at The Gateway at University Parkway in Bethlehem.
The new office address is 426 Exchange Blvd., Unit 500, Bethlehem.
Gwinnett County-based APEX has been serving patients for more than six years and is led by experienced and fellowship-trained physicians Robert Ayer, MD; Bethwel Raore, MD; Mairaj Sami, MD; and Dave Seecharan, MD, and a highly-skilled clinical staff, according to a news release. APEX offers comprehensive treatment for brain and spine issues, including back pain, brain and nervous system disorders, tumors and other common afflictions.
“This expansion affords residents in Bethlehem and communities along the Georgia 316 corridor from Athens to Gwinnett County significantly improved access to spinal and neurologic care. Back pain is one of the most common maladies afflicting many in the community and often physician appointments are booked weeks in advance,” Ayer said. “With that growth has come an increasing demand for top quality, more accessible healthcare options and we are pleased to help meet that need.”
The new office is part a targeted effort by APEX to address the challenges of transportation and growing travel times previously experienced by patients in eastern areas of Gwinnett as well as Barrow, Walton, Oconee and Clarke counties, according to the release. The region’s residents “now have the convenience of managing their specialized needs with highly-trained and respected physicians in their own community,” leaders said.
Appointments may be made online at https://digital.rmc.md/apex/.
