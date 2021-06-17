The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is charging yet another suspect in connection with the April murder of a Bethlehem woman.
The GBI announced Thursday, June 17, that a murder warrant has been issued for Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion, 28, of Marietta, in the killing of Rosanna Delgado, 37, whose body was found at a cabin in Gilmer County on April 20.
Encarnacion’s last known location is Mexico, according to a news release. Anyone with any information about Encarnacion’s current location is asked to contact the GBI.
Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
If anyone sees Encarnacion, contact 911, authorities said.
Seven suspects in total have now been charged in the killing of Delgado, who was working at her job as a cab driver in Gwinnett County on the night of April 16 when her husband last heard from her. Three of the suspects were arrested by authorities in Mexico on May 15, while the other three remained at large as of Thursday.
Authorities also arrested a Covington man in connection with the case on charges of tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property after authorities recovered Delgado’s vehicle and two other vehicles belonging to two of the suspects.
Authorities have not yet publicly commented on how Delgado was killed or on a possible motive for the crime.
