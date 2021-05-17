Three of the five primary suspects in the April killing of a Bethlehem woman whose body was found in Gilmer County were arrested in Mexico Saturday, May 15.
According to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release, the GBI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Atlanta, HIS Harlingen, Texas, and Attaché Matamoros, Mexico, coordinated the arrests of Megan Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, and Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, and also arrested a previously unidentified fifth suspect, 25-year-old Juan Antonio Vega, who is a resident of Cobb County.
Colone, Garcia and Vega have been returned to U.S. and were at border-patrol facilities as of Monday, May 17, awaiting extradition to Georgia. Colone was traveling with her children, and they have been safely returned to the U.S., according to the GBI.
The three are charged with the murder of Rossana Delgado, whose body was found April 20 in a cabin in Gilmer County. Delgado, 37, worked for a taxi service company out of Gwinnett County and was working the night of April 16, when her husband last heard from her before she vanished, according to multiple media reports.
Two other suspects in the murder, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez of Gainesville, and 29-year-old Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, remain at large.
Calvin Harvard, 28, of Covington, was also arrested in connection with the case and charged with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property after authorities recovered Delgado’s vehicle and two other vehicles belonging to two of the suspects.
Authorities have still not publicly commented on how Delgado was killed or a possible motive for the crime.
The GBI and the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the GBI. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.
