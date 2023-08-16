“I cannot imagine a better municipality to serve, or a better group of colleagues,” said Winder's Assistant City Administrator Roger Wilhelm, who announced a few weeks ago that he will be leaving his post effective Aug. 25.
Over the past 17 years, Wilhelm has provided outstanding service to the City of Winder, dedicating himself to his role with distinction. As he embarks on a new career phase, offering support to local governments in the private sector, he leaves behind a legacy of dedication to the city.
While the news of his departure is tinged with sadness, city leaders express their well-wishes for his future endeavors. "I've had a front row seat to Roger’s development and his incredible leadership capacity. No doubt this is sad for us, but Roger will always be a part of our family and we are excited to see what he accomplishes in the future," said Mayor David Maynard.
Throughout his tenure at the City of Winder, Wilhelm played a pivotal role in various capacities across the city, spearheading initiatives and projects within the Utilities Department and the Development Services Department.
Wilhelm's journey with Winder began in 2006 as the programs coordinator in the Utilities Department, where he oversaw regulatory compliance programs and projects. Just over two years later, he transitioned into the role of utilities director.
“Leaving now is bittersweet; however, the time is right as I am so very proud of how city is running, and I am eager to see how the hard work by our mayor, council and staff will take us into the future. Winder has a very bright future," said Wilhelm.
City Administrator Mandi Cody said Wilhelm's leadership and innovative ideas have left a lasting impact on the city, helping to foster growth and enhance the quality of life for Winder's residents.
“We have built a culture of caring for one another like family and with that, we will always encourage one another. We support Roger, and his dedication and passion for public service has been a guiding force for our community. We thank him for his years of service and wish him all the best in his new endeavor," said Cody.
According to city leadership, the city is committed to finding a candidate who will continue to uphold the values of public service, community engagement and innovative governance that have been central to Winder's growth and success. Therefore, the process to identify a successor for the role of Assistant City Administrator will not commence promptly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.