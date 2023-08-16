Roger Wilhelm

Winder Assistant City Administrator Roger Wilhelm

“I cannot imagine a better municipality to serve, or a better group of colleagues,” said Winder's Assistant City Administrator Roger Wilhelm, who announced a few weeks ago that he will be leaving his post effective Aug. 25.

Over the past 17 years, Wilhelm has provided outstanding service to the City of Winder, dedicating himself to his role with distinction. As he embarks on a new career phase, offering support to local governments in the private sector, he leaves behind a legacy of dedication to the city.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.