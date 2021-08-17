At least one Winder City Council incumbent will face opposition this fall as qualifying for the Nov. 3 municipal elections in Barrow County continues through Friday, Aug. 20.
Stephanie Britt qualified this week to challenge councilman Chris Akins for one of the two at-large council seats. Akins, who is seeking a second term, also qualified earlier this week.
“I am excited about the opportunity to earn the vote of the citizens of Winder to represent them for a second term,” Akins wrote in a recent email announcing his intention to run again. “I have thoroughly enjoyed serving this city for the last three and a half years. I am truly excited about the direction and the future of Winder, this council, our current staff, and our city administrator. I feel with all my heart that we are accomplishing great things and we will continue to work hard to move this city forward in a positive way. With the direction that this council has asked our new city administrator and staff to take us, the future is very bright.”
Britt is a teacher at Winder-Barrow High School and was one of a large group of residents who recently spoke out at council meetings against the council’s decision to double the city’s millage rate.
Also as of Tuesday afternoon, Danny Darby had qualified to run for the Ward 3 seat currently held by councilman Jimmy Terrell. Terrell has been noncommittal recently about whether he would seek a second term but said Tuesday he was leaning toward another run.
Ward 1 incumbent councilman Sonny Morris, who has been on the council since 1987, filed to seek another term and didn’t have any opposition as of late Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s been a privilege to serve the people of the city,” Morris said recently. “I’ve seen a lot of the progress the city has made and I want to continue participating in that progress. I look forward to serving again for another four years.”
Qualifying for the Ward 1, Ward 3 and at-large seats in Winder wraps up at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Barrow County elections office.
OTHER MUNICIPALITIES
In other municipalities in Barrow County as of late Tuesday afternoon:
•incumbent Auburn councilman Bill Ackworth had qualified to run for another term. Robert Vogel III is also up for re-election. No challengers had filed. Qualifying ends at 12:30 p.m. Friday at city hall.
•Parker Elrod had qualified to run for a city council seat in Statham, where Tammy Crawley, Betty Lyle and Dwight McCormic are all up for re-election. None of the incumbents had qualified yet for the election where the top three vote-getters will be awarded seats on the council. Debi Krause, a former Barrow County Board of Education member, resigned her board seat in June to run for a spot on the city council. Qualifying ends at 12:30 p.m. Friday at city hall.
•Bethlehem council incumbents Bryan Bell (Post 1) and Tommy Buchanan (Post 5) had qualified for re-election. Post 3 councilman Joe Price is moving out of the town limits and won’t be seeking re-election. Qualifying was scheduled to end at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
