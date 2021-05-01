The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting on Highway 316 in Barrow County early Saturday morning, May 1, that left one man dead and another injured.
According to a GBI news release and social media post from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call of a potential road-rage incident on the westbound side of 316 near its intersection with Jackson Trail Road a little before 1 a.m. and found two men shot.
Ketravian Tyvon Cole, 20, of Athens, was pronounced dead on the scene, while another Athens man was injured by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital.
Preliminary information indicates a dark colored sedan, unknown make and model, pulled up beside the victims' vehicle and opened fire. There were no descriptions of suspects, according to the GBI.
Anyone with any information pertaining to the incident should contact the sheriff’s office at 770-307-3080 or the GBI Athens office at 706-552-2309. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
