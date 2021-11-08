An amended Planned Suburban Village (PSV) ordinance — allowing for convenience stores, drive-thru restaurants and other commercial uses — was added to the City of Auburn’s official zoning map during the city council’s Nov. 4 meeting.
The PSV zoning district is intended to “establish complimentary groupings of residential, commercial and office uses for efficient land use while enhancing the value and aesthetics of the surrounding community,” officials said. The PSV district also establishes a connective system of streets and pedestrian pathways to “encourage alternatives to private automobile use and provides an improved level of amenities, landscaping and design in a unified plan of development that is harmonious with the purpose and intent of the city’s comprehensive land use plan,” according to a staff summary.
Other permitted uses listed in the PSV amendment are single-family, duplex and multiple-family dwellings, offices, clinics, financial institutions, retail stores, eating and drinking establishments, laundry and dry-cleaning services, hotels, repair shops, day care centers, recreational and personal care establishments and religious worship facilities.
Non-permitted uses in the PSV zoning district include pawn shops, check cashing businesses, automobile repair shops, extended stay hotels/motels, tattoo parlors, stables, firearm and archery ranges, flea markets, health clinics, junk stores, modeling agencies and establishments offering escort services, adult entertainment, palm reading, fortune telling, psychic readings and hypnosis.
The amendment also provides requirements on application procedures for PSV proposals and corresponding conceptual site plan criteria, which includes standards and requirements for common areas, maintenance, buffers and landscaping, parking, street/pedestrian lighting and street furniture, signage, and architectural design.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its Nov. 4 meeting, the council:
•approved a resolution to update the Northeast Georgia Solid Waste Management Plan as amended by the Georgia General Assembly in 2011, which requires county and municipal governments to either develop their own solid waste management plan or be included in a comprehensive plan. The update includes the solid waste management plans of all municipalities within the jurisdiction of the Northeast Georgia Regional Solid Waste Management Authority.
•approved an amendment to the city’s post-construction stormwater management for new development and redevelopment ordinance to establish a one-inch minimum rainwater requirement to “control the adverse effects of increased post-construction stormwater runoff and source pollution associated with new development and redevelopment.” The ordinance will enable better communication through reporting at state levels for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program monitored by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD), city officials said.
•approved a resolution declaring how the city will make use of the $2.8 million it received under the American Rescue Plan Act Resolution (ARPA), which came with detailed guidelines on allocation amounts and uses of funds from the U.S. Treasury. Based on the eligible uses provided by the U.S. Treasury, the city intends to make investments in critical infrastructure by allowing $2.4 million to go toward the city’s water storage/treatment plant project, $354,000 to go towards critical road improvements and a one-time payment of $1,000 for 46 eligible city employees. Funds received through ARPA must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.